Drop the visuals: Director Jake Wilson’s thirst traps are as fire as his music videos

It seems like, for the past decade or so, people have been claiming that “the music video is dead.”

And, sure, in an era where MTV—a network initially designed for music videos—largely devotes itself to reruns of Ridiculousness, it may seem like that’s the case.

But thanks to folks like filmmaker Jake Wilson, the art of the music video is alive and well—and gayer than ever. He’s worked with the likes of Cher, Saucy Santana, Keke Palmer, and Vincint, creating highly inventive and vibrant videos for some of their hottest songs.

Of course, when we ask Wilson to “drop the visuals,” we mean both his music videos and his latest selfies because, well… see for yourself:

Looking that good, we’re grateful Wilson seems to be in front of the camera as often as he’s behind it.

Over the past decade, the New York-based writer and director has created short films, a comedic webseries (the musical The Battery’s Down), award-winning branded content (the unforgettable, star-studded “Taste So Good” video for cannabis-infused seltzer Cann), and even his own feature debut (the indie comedy Are You Joking?).

But, of late, his flashiest work is in the world of music videos. Just this week, he dropped the visuals for Saucy Santana’s fire remix of That Chick Angel’s viral hit “One Margarita,” which is as much of a good vibe as you’d hope. Filmed at LA’s iconic El Cid—home to weekly queer dance party Hot Dog every Sunday—the party-starting video features cameos from Queerties-winning TikToker Terri Joe (a.k.a Kelon) and supermodel Cindy Crawford recreating her legendary Pepsi commercial from the ’90s.

We’re sure you’re familiar with some of Wilson’s other work, too. Last summer in another collab with Saucy Santana, he delivered the booty-ful visuals for “Booty” with Latto. And we’ll always adore the ultra-chic video he made for Cher’s cover of ABBA’s “SOS,” which featured Trace Lysette, Betty Who, and more.

He’s also made a series of iconic “alternate videos,” which include Troye Sivan‘s “My My My” with drag royalty Milk, a stop-motion toy video for Sam Smith and Demi Lovato’s “I’m Ready,” Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” with Nyle DiMarco, and a boy version of Dua Lipa’s “New Rules, which he stars in alongside faves like Mark Kanemura, Drag Race Pit Crew member Bruno, and Pride 50 honoree Harper Watters.

So, yeah, Jake Wilson stays booked and busy.

Thankfully, he still manages to find some free time for a little fun. We’re still drooling over the pics from last summer when Wilson joined Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy and his “besties with testes” on a trip to Fire Island.

Fingers cross they’re all able to make a return visit this summer—as long as they make sure to document all the fun on Instagram!

In the meantime, Wilson’s page has plenty to enjoy, from behind-the-scenes shots at video shoots to plenty of thirst traps. Scroll down below for a few more of our favorites…