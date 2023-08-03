Viral “b*ssy-kissing” country singer Dixon Dallas responds to questions about his sexuality

Dixon Dallas, aka Jake Hill (Photo: Instagram)

Earlier this week, we brought you news about viral country music star Dixon Dallas. He’s the creation of South Alabama-raised rapper, singer, and songwriter Jake Hill.

Hill donned a cowboy hat and teased his song “Good Lookin” at the end of June, under the guise of Dixon Dallas. The country number is an unashamed ode to a male lover and hot gay sex.

The chorus features the lyrics, “He’s bouncing off my booty cheeks, I love the way he rides / I can hardly breathe when he’s pumping deep inside / I kiss him on his neck and then he kisses on my b*ssy / Call him “Daddy” while I holler / Man, that boy so damn good looking.”

Check it out below.

The song is a viral hit on TikTok and Hill says it will be included on an EP Dixon will release very soon.

“Good Lookin’” currently sits at the top of Spotify’s “Viral 50 – USA” playlist—which pulls metrics from plays, shares, and engagement across social media platform.

Many queer people are loving the song, but some have one issue with it. Hill, or Dixon, has never actually revealed his sexuality. This has left some wondering if he’s actually straight and “queerbaiting.”

As we noted earlier this week, this is not the first time Hill has put out music under a different name. He’s also released pop-punk tracks under the name ‘ur pretty’. And some of that was also pretty queer in nature.

“I could be gay. I could be straight.”

Dixon Dallas sat down for an interview with Pride yesterday. He said the attention the song was gaining blew him away. He also addressed questions about his sexuality.

“Of course, you’ll have people saying I’m gaybating and queerbating. Growing up in the south, you’re taught how to think a certain way. I reached a point where I started thinking for myself. My music is a big f*** you to my past.

“No, I haven’t disclosed my sexuality. I could be gay. I could be straight. I could be bi. At the end of the day, I feel like it doesn’t matter. There’s no law that says I can’t write a song about getting my booty cheeks bounced off of.”

He went on to say the positive messages he’s received outweighed the negative.

“The amount of messages I get from people saying ‘I’m a gay man. We don’t have this type of music. It makes me feel seen. It makes me feel heard and comfortable in my skin.’ Those messages are what makes me want to keep doing this. If somebody wants to cancel me, I don’t care. I don’t give a s*** about any type of negativity.”

Check out the whole song below.