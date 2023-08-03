Viral “b*ssy-kissing” country singer Dixon Dallas responds to questions about his sexuality

Earlier this week, we brought you news about viral country music star Dixon Dallas. He’s the creation of South Alabama-raised rapper, singer, and songwriter Jake Hill.
Hill donned a cowboy hat and teased his song “Good Lookin” at the end of June, under the guise of Dixon Dallas. The country number is an unashamed ode to a male lover and hot gay sex.
The chorus features the lyrics, “He’s bouncing off my booty cheeks, I love the way he rides / I can hardly breathe when he’s pumping deep inside / I kiss him on his neck and then he kisses on my b*ssy / Call him “Daddy” while I holler / Man, that boy so damn good looking.”
Check it out below.
@iamactuallyjakehill Dixon Dallas is set to make his country music debut very soon 🎸🤠 #fyp #countrymusic #country #dixondallas ♬ Dixon Dallas Good Lookin – Jake Hill
The song is a viral hit on TikTok and Hill says it will be included on an EP Dixon will release very soon.
“Good Lookin’” currently sits at the top of Spotify’s “Viral 50 – USA” playlist—which pulls metrics from plays, shares, and engagement across social media platform.
Many queer people are loving the song, but some have one issue with it. Hill, or Dixon, has never actually revealed his sexuality. This has left some wondering if he’s actually straight and “queerbaiting.”
As we noted earlier this week, this is not the first time Hill has put out music under a different name. He’s also released pop-punk tracks under the name ‘ur pretty’. And some of that was also pretty queer in nature.
“I could be gay. I could be straight.”
Dixon Dallas sat down for an interview with Pride yesterday. He said the attention the song was gaining blew him away. He also addressed questions about his sexuality.
“Of course, you’ll have people saying I’m gaybating and queerbating. Growing up in the south, you’re taught how to think a certain way. I reached a point where I started thinking for myself. My music is a big f*** you to my past.
“No, I haven’t disclosed my sexuality. I could be gay. I could be straight. I could be bi. At the end of the day, I feel like it doesn’t matter. There’s no law that says I can’t write a song about getting my booty cheeks bounced off of.”
He went on to say the positive messages he’s received outweighed the negative.
“The amount of messages I get from people saying ‘I’m a gay man. We don’t have this type of music. It makes me feel seen. It makes me feel heard and comfortable in my skin.’ Those messages are what makes me want to keep doing this. If somebody wants to cancel me, I don’t care. I don’t give a s*** about any type of negativity.”
Check out the whole song below.
3 Comments
Louis
For me, it doesn’t matter what his sexuality is. Nor should we use the label “queerbaiting” as a means to get someone to come out (if there’s anything to come out about) before they’re ready.
You don’t have to be in love to sing a love song.
You don’t have to have been through a breakup to sing a breakup song.
You don’t have to be into aliens to sing about aliens.
You don’t have to own a fancy car/truck to sing about a fancy car/truck.
You don’t have to be gay to sing about gay experiences.
You either like the song or you don’t. If you do, does it really matter if he’s singing “truthful” lyrics?
Donston
It’s definitely more complicated than that in this situation. No one should be forced to publicly embrace an identity, publicly reveal their dimensions, their lifestyle, their relationships, where they are in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. But there’s also no doubt that he’s using a “gay image” and now queer ambiguity to get clicks and clout and attention and eventually get money. He knew exactly what he was doing and what he was trying to get out of it. Ultimately, it’s just a silly social media comedy song. So, I really don’t care. But let’s also not play naive.
Love321
I like the song, but people are just curious is this song from personal experience, or just queerbaiting. The number one question hit song makers get is, “what personally inspired you to make this song.” Straight artist mention they had a love, or even mention their boyfriend. I don’t see anything different from asking a person that when making a very openly direct queer song.