Danell Leyva’s perfect shot, Matt Lister’s pits, & Ben Shelton’s big win

This week Cher recalled her first time meeting a gay man, Pedro Pascal and Omar Apollo hung out together, and Elton John side-stepped his decades-long feud with Madonna. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Brian Justin Crum stayed on the couch.
Conor McGregor cycled on the sea.
Danell Leyva took pictures.
Matt Lister took a shower.
Andrew Neighbors cleaned the tank.
Ben Shelton won big.
Carlos Brandt wore white.
Ashley McKenzie checked in early.
Yona Knight-Wisdom peace’d at the pool.
Ross Lynch fed his fans.
Anthony Ramos had a seat.
The Night of the Living Drag men wrapped up the season.
Odell Beckham Jr. trained hard.
David Mandaluniz worked on his tan.
Sam Asghari showed off.
Max Emerson hit the beach.
Carson Leung snapped a selfie.
Elliott Norris reached peak relaxation.
Matt Shively had a drink.
And DJ Felipe Ferreira went for a ride.
9 Comments
ShaverC
For someone who is “problematic”, Queerty sure loves to use pics of Nick Bosa.
lbcandide
Putting racists and homophobes like Connor McGregor and Nick Bosa on here is very on brand for Queerty
SDR94103
STOP with the bosa pics. he hates gay men.
Rikki Roze
Queerty has outdone itself with this collection of boring photos in bad taste.
edwardnvirginia
My my my! EACH of these ‘thirst traps’ …
… would prove their worth by volunteering to take the place of a hostage in Gaza!
Hamas is a rat’s diseased ass Terrorist organization so a ‘hostage’ is a ‘hostage’. They might like to have ‘thirst trap’ hostages!?
‘Thirst traps’ could help solve the crisis in Gaza.
Matt in SD
You keep saying that, but when are YOU going to volunteer?
edwardnvirginia
I did advise/ask the governing boards of colleges/universities I attended to make a way for students on the side of rat’s diseased ass Terrorist Hamas to complete their degrees in Gaza. I believe that more than one billionaire have promised to fly them there.
bachy
David and Victoria Beckham’s son Odell is really getting BUFF!!!
Louis
Ross Lynch makes me salivate.
Never found him anything special during Sabrina, but in The Driving Era he is tasty!