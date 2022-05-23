John Mulaney just gave the middle finger to his queer fans with an assist from Dave Chappelle

John Mulaney has had a straight year of controversy since leaving his wife of six years for Olivia Munn last May, but a dedicated core of his fans have stuck by him through it all.
However, after ambushing the crowd at Ohio State University’s Value City Arena on Friday with a surprise opening set from transphobic comedian Dave Chappelle, it seems the goodwill of some fans may be dwindling.
Chappelle’s Netflix special The Closer from last October went especially hard with punching down at the trans community, and the ensuing controversy with Netflix is well-documented.
Mulaney on the other hand has drawn queer fans in for years with characters like Stefon on Saturday Night Live and light-hearted jokes like his New in Town bit comparing his childhood self to “a 67-year-old gay man who’s kind of over it.”
His decision to bring Chappelle on as the opener on his “From Scratch” tour stop in Columbus, Ohio has those same fans feeling forsaken…
okay so tell me why I just went to the John Mulaney show and Dave Chappelle was a surprise opener and made not only a transphobic joke but a homophobic one
— maddie (@boobeoisie) May 21, 2022
if i was john mulaney i would maybe acknowledge the fact that a vast amount of my fanbase consists of queer young people and simply not openly be a chappelle supporter
— the people’s princess (@lif3aquatic) May 21, 2022
“don’t like chappelle’s transphobic material? don’t watch it” sure gets blown out of the water when he can just show up at a john mulaney show and fuck up your night
— dr caitlin green (offense archaologist) (@caitlinmoriah) May 23, 2022
I take back every defense I’ve made of John mulaney, very divorced of him to have Dave Chappelle open for him and tell a bunch of transphobic jokes. Elon Musk-esque. It’s serving moldy leftovers in the lunchbox in the office fridge.
— terminallytwee (@terminallytwee) May 21, 2022
Hey cis people can you please acknowledge that trans people should be able to go out for a laugh without being reminded our existence is constantly under attack? It was shitty of mulaney and shitty of chappelle.
— Max has Nightmare Eyes (@chaoticgaythey) May 21, 2022
dave chappelle is so pathetic and john mulaney is so weird for not only inviting him but then essentially co-signing his transphobia and bullshit by thanking him for his time being there. what a joke.
— sk (@kirkxxs) May 21, 2022
John Mulaney is dangerous to us for the same reason as Dave Chappelle, he’s offered the public a choice between the funny guy they know who makes them laugh, or disposing of trans people as valid beings with an interest in our own humanity
— Zinnia Jones (@ZJemptv) May 21, 2022
Most of all, queer fans seem to be hurt that they were made to experience Chappelle’s transphobia unexpectedly in a place they’d assumed would be safe from such discrimination.
Hopefully, Mulaney can handle the criticism from the queer community better than Chappelle himself has.
m
Stopped liking this a$$ ever since he started being a jacka$$ and not liking poor people living in his neighborhood.
Jay002
I think instead of attacking Dave Chappelle, he has said he is a friend to the LGBTQ community, these college students should invite him to campus and discuss his comedy. Dave Chappelle has made fun of everyone some of his funniest jokes were about R Kelly. Also I remember gays being made fun on episodes of the Golden Girls are you going to ban that show.
Cam
I love it when a troll account slips up and refers to LGBTQs as “you”.
Oooops, the trolls have gotten REALLY bad when they forget to pretend they aren’t straight when they come in here. LOL!!
Jaquelope
If the audience started booing these guys off the stage, at the offensive “jokes”, they might change their act. No heckling, just loud boos and no laughter.
ciasteczek
so this week woke snowflakes are going after Mulaney . Noted.
TomOH
Mulaney was never Stefon. Who the F is writing these articles? Is Qweerty outsourcing this shit to Fiverr?
John
Yeah. Bill Hader was Stefan. It would have taken seconds to fact check that. I guess Charlie Grey is too lazy to do that.
LeBlevsez
Mulaney co-created the character and wrote much of what we saw.
Sam
Hader said the words that Mulaney wrote. It was why Hader broke character so many times and couldn’t stop from laughing. Mulaney would throw stuff in that Hader wouldn’t see until he was reading it from the cards live on air.
Mr. Stadnick
One could simply get up and go to the lobby and wait until Chappelle was finished retuning only after he left the stage.
Gnarfield
I would have been ecstatic if I found out Dave Chapelle was the surprise opener. IT’S COMEDY. Everyone is fair game to be made fun of. Dave Chapelle is not just basing trans people his whole set. Websites like Queerty need to stop villainizing comedians for doing their job, as soon we aren’t going to be able to joke about anything.
Cam
What a shock, ANOTHER new screename repeating the same comment the other troll name above used. Please try to get more creative.
Gnarfield
Bitch I’m not a bot
kevstar69
I enjoyed Chappelle’s special so much I watched it twice. If you’re so sensitive, you can’t have jokes made out you, then comedy isn’t for you.
And before I get accused of playing gay, I’m a card-carrying member of the community. I love my L’s and my G’s, I’m just not crazy about the B’s and the Ts. Do you like every gay person?