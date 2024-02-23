David Archuleta gets remixed, Monét X Change shows off her “Body” & Jason Kwan has “Deja Vu”: Your weekly bop roundup

It’s the final weekend of February, and if you’re looking to kick things off with some new music, you’ve come to the right place. This week served up some major bops from rising queer artists, talented drag queens, and familiar favorites to start your weekend off right.

Tune into this week’s edition of “bop after bop”….

“Afraid to Love (Euphoric Alternative Remix)” by David Archuleta

Queerty Award nominee David Archuleta has released a new remix EP for his latest single, “Afraid to Love,” breathing new life into this celebratory track. The new mixes by Willy Beaman & Tim Ellis have taken the track to new places, from house to lo-fi, and our favorite, the Euphoric Alternative remix, which transforms the track into a major club banger.

“Body” by Monét X Change

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 Miss Congeniality and All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change has dropped her new single “Body,” offering a whole new level to her artistry. We know Monét can sing, and on this track, she delivers stunning vocals against a backdrop of strings and soulful production. It’s a more somber, sultry side to Monét, and we are soaking it up.

“Deja Vu” by Jason Kwan

Non-binary indie pop artist Jason Kwan has dropped major bop “Deja Vu” today. The London-based singer mixes elements of 70s pop and Japanese city-pop with longing lyricism, crafting a catchy hit that you won’t be able to get out of your head. As the lead single of their debut EP, slated for release this summer, Kwan is a rising queer artist you’ll want to keep on your radar.

“SAFEWORD” by Brooke Candy

Before Slayyyter and Kim Petras were dropping raunchy pop bangers, there was Brooke Candy, and this prolific queer artist has returned with “SAFEWORD”. With Brooke’s raw vocal cadence, erotic imagery, and sleazy, sizzling production, this drop is a trip of seduction and is setting the stage for another iconic era.

“Made It Through the Night” by Pattie Gonia

Queerties-nominated drag queen and environmental activist Pattie Gonia just dropped a beautiful new anthem “Made It Through The Night” (complete with some stunning visuals) inspired by the way birds will sing in the morning as proof of their survival because, as she sees it, “pride is queer peoples’ birdsong.”

“SECOND MINUTE HOUR” by JORDY

Queerties-nominee JORDY has released “SECOND MINUTE HOUR,” a dynamic, steamy pop banger that is heating up the queer indie pop scene. It not only showcases JORDY’s impressive ear for a good hook and vocal talent but also serves as an impressive pop release that proves he’s got the chops to go all the way. Oh, and let’s not forget the can’t-miss music video that offers a glimpse into JORDY’s bedroom with a sexy co-star.

“Human” by Yavin

After six years of following the pop formula, Yavin is shaking up his sound with new song “Human.” This existential daydream of a track is a dizzy pop ditty backed by fresh, gritty production from producer Brompton. With over four million views on TikTok and over 400k digital streams, Boston’s once quirk-pop extraordinaire is now LA’s newest nihilistic pop experimenter, and judging by this track, you won’t want to miss the journey.