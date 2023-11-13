David Archuleta has no time for zealot who says he lost all “joy in his eyes” after coming out

To most observers, American Idol alum David Archuleta is clearly happier since he came out in 2021.
Despite this, it appears some people still refuse to believe he could possibly be joyful as an out queer man.
Over the weekend, Archuleta re-shared a comment someone posted on his social media.
“He only thinks he is happier because he doesn’t have the devil pressuring him to live up to the covenants he made with Heavenly Father,” began the message. “He isn’t happier.”
The writer suggests people compare photos of Archuleta from now and a couple of years ago.
“The literal light of Christ in his eyes is completely gone. He has no true joy in his eyes anymore.”
Oh dear Lord!
Archuleta responds
Archuleta shot to fame when he came second on American Idol in 2015. He recently appeared on The Masked Singer.
On the same Instagram posting, Archuleta revealed the effort it took to smile while in the closet.
“I had to work to look happy while debating whether to keep living or take my own life. I hated myself for being attracted to men and told I had to rid of it to be pure. I thought I should end my life because of the ‘evil’ I thought was in me that no matter how hard I tried I couldn’t ‘overcome’.”
Archuleta went on to offer a message to other queer people struggling with the messages they receive from their church.
“They should know living your life even if it’s not according to your church’s rules you grew up in, it’s still a life worth living. So stay. And allow yourself to love and be loved. That’s the godliest feeling I’ve ever experienced and didn’t fully until I embraced what God, or at least what I’ve always understood was God, told me to do.”
“Please don’t give up”
Archuleta elaborated further in a caption to the posting.
“I am going to post from time to time this reminder in case there is anybody else out there who happens to be where I was a couple years ago at a rock bottom.
“Despite what people may say of me now, I have never felt confidence in myself like I have today. Love for myself. And light. People’s perception of darkness I now understand is their own judgment and dark take because they were taught to judge and be afraid of anyone queer.
“That’s on them. Not on me. Not on you,” he said.
“Please don’t give up … Even when you feel all is lost, please hang in there. The fight is worth it.”
“Find safe places to find comfort and help like theTrevorproject.org which is a great one.”
Archuleta has spoken before of struggling to reconcile his religious upbringing with his sexuality. Last year, he announced he was taking a break from the Mormon church. He ended his latest message by saying, “I cherish a lot of what I grew up with … beliefs of faith and community, but a lot of it also caused me to fear a lot of things, including myself and hating me for it.
“I’ve learned that’s not how it has to be, nor how it should be … Let’s keep working together ❤️”
25 Comments
ZzBomb
“The literal light of Christ in his eyes is completely gone. He has no true joy in his eyes anymore.”
It’s people like this who are why I actively shred bibles when I come across them.
LumpyPillows
I used to throw them out when I found them in hotels. They don’t seem to put them there anymore, unless I got them all 🙂
Baron Wiseman
What the critic wrote is their opinion. There are millions of people, both religious and secular, who believe David isn’t happier. It is their opinion; it is not important, it is not significant and it holds no power for Mr. Archuleta.
What is important, is David’s response to their critic. It is a message that is heartfelt, that took time, pain and effort to reach. Most importantly, it is a message that many young people need to hear.
ZzBomb
You’re confusing the word “critic” for zealot.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
I know you are one of those religious bigots, but it’s my post, not yours and there’s no confusion about my word choice.
dbmcvey
And here’s Oxymoron, once again standing up for homophobes!
No surprise.
LumpyPillows
Huh? Seems like what Baron wrote was spot on to me THIS TIME. No idea how you screechers came to the conclusions you did. Oh, wait, it’s you guys. I get it.
ShaverC
I feel bad for David. When he was closeted, the LGBTA+ mafia would needle him with whispers of “we know” When he did finally come out, these same people mocked him. Now he’s getting it from the religious nuts who feel betrayed by him. The alphabet mafia are repeatedly nasty to those who don’t tow the line.
ZzBomb
You got not place to comment on anyone else being nasty over anything considering your trolling history.
itsgaynotqueer
So he lied,people didn’t forget, and are not buying the poor innocent me story? Reap and sew
Baron Wiseman
@ShaverC
A group whose mantra is diversity, inclusion and tolerance is great in their rhetoric. Unfortunately, their actual practice is rarely witnessed.
dbmcvey
You are remembering things that didn’t happen.
ShaverC
itsgaynotqueer, They did seem to forgive Lance Bass, Ricky Martin, George Michael, Elton John (who went so far as to marry a woman remember), Michael Stipe, Rob Halford (Judas Priest), and many more i can’t think of right now. What about David makes it unforgiveable?
dbmcvey
Judging by the people commenting it’s conservative trolls who are being nasty.
ShaverC
dbmcvey, Before he came out it was alluded that he was gay on this very site especially in the comments. When he did come out and state that he still wanted god in his life, people were vicious to him, again, mostly the commentary on this site that I’m referencing. So yes, again your memory is very limited.
LumpyPillows
Once again, here come the screechers finding fault with something they should agree with. Its Pavlovian.
itsgaynotqueer
Says has “No time” for then posts a babbling manifesto ain’t nobody got time for. Typical Archie. Drama queen
dbmcvey
Wow. You’re a POS.
LumpyPillows
Not to agree with dmb, but I agree with dmb.
Jim
David keep on keeping on
xanadude
Quite the opposite! I saw his Christmas concert a few years ago when he first started HINTING about coming out, and he was so shy and reserved and nervous. Watching his latest videos he seems SO happy and light and FREE! You go David!
dbmcvey
Good for him! We don’t have to bother with these people who think they know more about him than he does.
still_onthemark
God must have had a reason for making David so cute. It brings me JOY any time I see him!
Fahd
Given the role of “joy” in Mormonism (see Plan of Salvation/Plan of Happiness), it seems to me to be a low blow for one Mormon to accuse another of having lost his joy.
David has more patience for these people than I do. My attitude would be that sometimes it’s just better to move on. I wouldn’t bicker with these trolls (see also comments section of Queerty).
LumpyPillows
It is difficult to come out for people with accepting parents. To come out when you are swamped with religion must be terrifying.
Like it or not, David is a positive role model. And I find him to be totally dreamy, so there. LumpyPillows-approved