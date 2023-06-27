Designer and drag artist Godoy shines bright by always being 100% himself

Fashion designer Godoy quickly became a fan favorite on season 2 of Netflix’s Next in Fashion.

Amidst the stress of the reality competition series, Godoy stood out and endeared himself to audiences with his authentic joy, voice and vulnerability, which he was able to poignantly work into one of the show’s more meaningful challenges.

Tasked with creating a grown-up look inspired by a childhood photo, Godoy, who is nonbinary and uses he/they pronouns, chose an image of himself at age 7 wearing a dress at a family member’s quinceñera. He explained how his parents allowed him and his female cousin to swap clothes and play dress up for fun.

“This picture was the first time I was able to wear a dress in front of all of my family and it was ok! I remember being so happy twirling and jumping in joy,” Godoy shared.

He took that innocent bliss and used it to design an adult version of the gown. Godoy wanted to mix masculine and feminine energy and decided to use a male model during the runway reveal. The full circle moment not only won the challenge, but it spoke to so many queer kids who may not have had as a supportive environment growing up.

“Little Danny is so proud of what I’ve done this far now. Speaking, walking and living my truth,” he added. “This is for all my little Danny’s out there!”

As if being a fabulous designer wasn’t impressive enough, Godoy also routinely shows off his performance skills as a fierce drag artist. He started doing drag 10 years and initially went by the name Beverly Luxe. Now his drag persona goes by Godoy too, but her beat, lip sync and acrobatic twirls slay the house down boots!

Not only does Godoy design all their own outfits, but they’re also the go-to designer for a slew of Los Angeles drag queens, include some of the biggest Ru girls.

Gottmik, Monet X Change, Raven, Mayhem Miller, Naomi Smalls, Salina Estitties, and Brook Lynne Hytes are just a few of the RuPaul’s Drag Race legends who have pranced in Godoy’s original designs.

Oh, and did we mention Godoy’s drag mother is fellow Pride50 honoree Sasha Colby? Heard of her?!

That’s right, Godoy is a Colby and even designed the now-legendary jacket and gown Mother wore during the epic season 15 finale moments before snatching the crown.

Whether creating couture, slaying a lip sync, or stealing the spotlight on TV, Godoy is authentically living his truth and shining a bright light on the beauty of queer Latine excellence.

“There isn’t one specific thing that makes me feel the most Godoy,” he told Queerty. “It’s literally the moment I open my eyes in the morning and I go ‘I’m Godoy.’ When I’m doing drag or designing, it doesn’t change my personality, it doesn’t change my attitude, or way of being. This is always the way I am.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Godoy attends the ‘Queerty Pride50’ party at Current at Chelsea Piers on June 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)