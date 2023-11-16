“Did we make it?” viral TikTok trend is bringing out the cutest gay couples

A relationship is hard work, especially in the gay community.

Between compromise, commitment, communication, and the inevitable movements of life, it’s understandable why many partnerships end up in heartbreak.

But as romantic Kylie Minogue songs (and Jonathan Bennett’s Instagram page) remind us: sometimes, it works out!

And that’s exactly the kind of spirit evoked by the recent viral “Did We Make It?” trend on TikTok.

Cue the tears!

The premise is simple: TikTok users share an old pic of them and their beau asking, “Did we make it?” In the next slide, they include a 2023 update about where their relationship is now.

From high school sweethearts tying the knot, to divorce celebrations and somber reflections on loss, TikTok has come together to reflect on their most important relationships.

Oh yeah, and everyone is using Katy Perry‘s 2012 criminally underrated top-10 hit “Wide Awake” as the soundtrack. Which, go awf.

As of this writing, #DidWeMakeIt has received nearly 300 million views on the social media platform.

And although the trend is not exclusive to queer users, we’ve got to admit that the LGBTQ+ community doing it best. (No surprise there!)

Just take a look at this clip from Trish Hamilton (@trish.the.bish), documenting the journey she’s gone on with her partner since 2008. “I may have cried making this,” she wrote. Ditto!

Watch.

Meanwhile, queer author Ben Alderson (@BenAldersonAuthor) used the trend to show off some footage from his wedding earlier this month.

“1 week ago, I married my Prince Charming. Tomorrow we are off on honeymoon,” he wrote. Our hearts!

On the other hand, some users (like @theycallme_val) used the trend to comedically reflect on their hetero pasts and coming out journeys.

How’s that for “Wide Awake”?!

Similarly, @sammslaterr had us cracking up with his spin.

“2019: Did we make it,” he wrote over a pic of him and a girl.

And as the next slide revealed: “No that’s my friend Kelsey, I’m gay, and have never been in a long-term relationship.”

However, as Ezekiel Cieslak (@zekecieslak) pointed out, not every relationship lasts. And sometimes, that’s for the best.

In his video, he shared what appears to be pictures of family members who weren’t accepting of his sexuality. “Coming out was a lonely road, but I’m so glad I did,” he wrote.

@zekecieslak Coming out was a lonely road, but I’m so glad I did ❤️ ♬ original sound – Ezekiel Cieslak

Still, one of the most moving videos came from @calebarruda318.

The 20-year-old trans and pansexual creator used the trend to address his younger self and offer assurance about transitioning.

OK, so at the end of the day, it’s just a TikTok trend.

But seeing these LGBTQ+ couples (and singles!) not only making it work but thriving during a time when the community continues to fight threats against our rights to get married, adopt children, and exist without discrimination is powerful.

Moreover, as we move past the “bury your gays” trope that colored our stories with pain and trauma, it’s impactful to see queer joy. (And jealousy –– these couples are cute!)

Plus, we’ll never pass up the chance to stream Ms. Perry.

Check out more of our favorite videos from the #DidWeMakeIt trend below.