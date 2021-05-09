Diego Sans’ sweaty session, a scenic engagement, & the top 5 foreign gay movies

Everyone’s talking about Anne Heche serving her ex Ellen Degeneres a handful of shade, but that’s not the only wild thing that happened on TikTok this week! Here are a few more moments to perk up your Sunday:

Sunday brunch was lit.

Jonas Tjallema named the top 5 foreign gay movies.

Austin Scott gave his business a rainbow floor.

Dr. Ben Gee dropped a little-known dentist secret.

Rob Anderson explained why gay relationships feel longer than straight ones.

A young gay packed a gay starter pack.

Anne Heche dragged Ellen for fitlth.

Justin and Anthony knew all the gay sounds.

Diego Sans lifted weights.

Brendan Jordan discussed how going viral ruined his life.

Cristian Dennis taught a master class in tucking.

And Jack and Brad got engaged.