Diego Sans’ sweaty session, a scenic engagement, & the top 5 foreign gay movies

By

Everyone’s talking about Anne Heche serving her ex Ellen Degeneres a handful of shade, but that’s not the only wild thing that happened on TikTok this week! Here are a few more moments to perk up your Sunday:

Sunday brunch was lit.

@cortez.pris#weekendRewind the pretty gay boy waiters put on a show too! And they killed it. I need those boots and make a BOOT camp class for that ass! 🏳️‍🌈🤣

Jonas Tjallema named the top 5 foreign gay movies.

@thatssooogayTop 5 foreign gay movies! 🏳️‍🌈 #gay #gaytiktok #gaymovies #gaymovie

Austin Scott gave his business a rainbow floor.

@austinscottttRainbow Floor🏳️‍🌈 #fyp #foryou #boutique #shopsmall #smallbussiness #painting #onlineshopping #shop

Dr. Ben Gee dropped a little-known dentist secret.

@drbengeeNaughty Naughty 😈 #learnontiktok #jombelajar #tiktokguru #fyp #dental

Rob Anderson explained why gay relationships feel longer than straight ones.

@heartthrobert#gayscience #gays #lgbtq #lgbt #queer #gaydating

A young gay packed a gay starter pack.

@backstage_nicDo people still use VCRs? #gaytiktok

Anne Heche dragged Ellen for fitlth.

@annehecheofficalNot a single regret! ##redcarpet ##outfitinspo ##TikTokGGT ##fp @gregoryarltbeauty ##oscars

Justin and Anthony knew all the gay sounds.

@justinanthony715How many do you know???#husbandsoftiktok #gay #gaytiktok #3sounds.

Diego Sans lifted weights.

@iamthebrianhDelicioso 🤤🐻 #gay #tiktokgay #lgbt #gayhot #gayvideos #homosexual

Brendan Jordan discussed how going viral ruined his life.

@brendanwjordanGoing viral almost RUINED my LIFE. Link in bio for the full story. #brendanjordan #niñodiva #ladygaga #divakid #stankface

Cristian Dennis taught a master class in tucking.

@cristiandennisReply to @devvyboo sincerely for educational purposes for those who asked for tips 🤗

And Jack and Brad got engaged.

@jack.and.bradSpend the rest of my life with you? Yes, a million times over! ##engayged ##proposal ##yosemite ##fyp ##gay ##engaged ##wedding ##engaged ##foryoupage ##gayboy

