Everyone’s talking about Anne Heche throwing subtle shade at Ellen on TikTok

Anne Heche made news over the weekend when she posted a video to TikTok in which she made a subtle dig at her famous ex-girlfriend, Ellen DeGeneres.

In the video, Heche took a trip down memory lane as she rated at some of her biggest red carpet looks from over the years.

But the moment that got everyone’s attention happened right in the middle of the video, when she got to the outfit she wore to the 1998 Golden Globes.

“Want to know why I look like a hippie?” she said. “Because Ellen didn’t want me to dress sexy.” She then gave the look a zero out of 10 and a big thumbs down, adding, “Bye, no!”

Heche and DeGeneres dated from 1997-2000. The couple met at a Vanity Fair party right as Heche’s career was taking off and just before DeGeneres came out publicly on the cover of Time.

Last summer, during the height of Ellen’s toxic workplace scandal, Heche was asked by Mr. Warburton magazine about her famous ex. While she didn’t offer any specifics, she did hint that reports might have some substance.

“I haven’t spoken to Ellen in years,” she said. “I’d listen to the people who have.”

“If I’m standing someplace and I don’t like what’s going on there and I stay there, it’s my fault. So what are the actions that got me there and why can’t I get out of it easily if that’s not something that I want to be engaged in?”

She added, “Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey.”

Here’s what people are saying about Heche’s TikTok video…

