Diplo’s latest fashion serve shows off his toned legs & has fans thinking he’s entering “his Britney era”

LOS ANGELES – NOV 04: Diplo arrives for amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 on November 4, 2021 in West Hollywood, CA

Diplo is striking poses and turning lewks and the internet is gagged.

Less than a month after saying his past blow jobs from men were “not not gay,” the musician put more aspects of himself on display in an Instagram post that proved he can pull off almost any ensemble.

The 44-year-old–whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz–showed off his more playful side in his latest fit that highlighted his really toned quadriceps and got some wondering if he was emulating a certain middle-age pop princess.

In the photo, Diplo sported a big grin with his head to the side with his hands at his hips while decked out in a getup that is either a body-hugging minidress or a long tank top.

He then accessorized the interesting garment with a printed scarf draped down past his shoulders and a pair of mustard Crocs.

Regardless of your thoughts on the clothing, the Grammy winner’s gams are no joke!

Check Diplo’s new drip here:

Perhaps because he was wearing the casual yet sexy attire in what looked to be his living room, many fans believed he may have been trying to capture the magic that is Britney Spears’ at-home runway shows.

For those who may not be familiar with the “Toxic” singer’s viral style-centric photos and videos, Britney has made it a habit of trying on outfits, twirling in gowns, and dancing in swimsuits on the social media platform.

Among the hundreds of comments to Diplo’s leg-baring apparel were multiple ones referring to him entering his “Britney Spears era.” Gimme gimme more!

Diplo’s celebrity friends were also quick to share their other thoughts on his latest makeover.

“The pose,” wrote Hacks actor Johnny Sibilly.

“U cute AF in this get up,” added queer astrologer Chris Corsini.

“DJs are like fine red wines,” commented Dutch music producer and fellow DJ Tiesto.

But it was his exchange with good friend Orville Peck that soon took a flirtier turn.

“I have your boots,” Peck wrote in the comments to the slideshow of images which also included a shot of the duo at the Grammy Awards.

And in an apparent bid to stir up fan curiosity over their ongoing bromance since working together on Diplo’s country album Snake Oil, Diplo responded: “I left em under your bed again didn’t i.” Insert not not gay joke here!

While the duo are just platonic pals as far as we know, it was during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast in March where Diplo first commented on having same-sex experiences.

“I’m sure I’ve gotten a blow job from a guy before,” he told the actress. “For sure. 100% [percent].”

While he stopped short of putting a label on his identity, Diplo added, “I don’t want to define that I’m gay. I think the best answer I have is I’m not not gay.”

If being not not gay for Diplo also means embracing more of his inner pop diva then more power to him.

In the meantime, here are some other fashion highlights from Diplo’s Instagram: