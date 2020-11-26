Director Clea DuVall on the secret to screwball comedy in the queer holiday film ‘Happiest Season’

We love Clea DuVall as an actress. You probably do too.

DuVall, of course, has worked in front of the camera for more than two decades, appearing in popular films such as Girl, Interrupted, The Faculty, Zodiac and on television in American Horror Story. Now we have another reason to love her: she’s a wonderful writer and director too.

Happiest Season, which arrives on Hulu November 25, marks DuVall’s latest outing. She co-wrote the film with actress Mary Holland. Holland climbed her way up the showbiz ladder through her stand-up and improvisational comedy with the Upright Citizens Brigade, and with appearances in such TV series as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Robbie and Veep.

Related: “American Horror Story” Actress Clea DuVall Has Empathy For Her Closeted Character

Happiest Season casts Kristen Stewart as Abby, the doting girlfriend of Harper (Mackenzie Davis). When the two decide to get engaged, Harper invites Abby to spend the Christmas holidays with her family. There’s just one problem: Harper isn’t out to her perfectionist family. Things get even more awkward when Harper’s Dad (Victor Garber) announces some new political ambitions, while her mom (Mary Steenburgen) plots to reunite Harper with her high school boyfriend. Harper’s eccentric sister Jane (Holland) also exasperates the situation. By the time Abby’s best friend John (Dan Levy) and her secret high school girlfriend (Aubrey Plaza) arrive on the scene, is there any hope of preventing the holidays from derailing into chaos? Alison Brie and Ana Gasteyer also star.

We scored time to chat with DuVall & Holland about the film, its particular brand of comedy and the fun of holiday craziness. Happiest Season streams on Hulu November 25.

Video Editor: David Beerman