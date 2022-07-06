He disinvited his gay brother from his wedding, so why is the Internet siding with him?

Bold fashion choices are practically a queer birthright, but every so often, a little self-editing is called for.
A soon-to-be-married straight man uninvited his gay brother, Sam, from the wedding after seeing Sam’s planned choice of attire — a rainbow-colored tuxedo.
Sam called the snub “homophobic,” but many online feel the groom was justified in his actions.
To be clear, the bride and groom set a “black and white only” dress code for their big day, so showing up in a rainbow tux does seem like a fairly big cry for attention. Plus, you never want to upstage the bride.
Sharing the story on the ever-so-popular AITA (Am I The A**hole) Reddit forum, the groom said he was initially excited to have Sam and his boyfriend Jack at the wedding.
That excitement was dramatically dampened when Sam sent his brother a photo of his outfit a week before the event.
“Initially I thought he was joking so I said ‘lmao.’ He was very hurt and told me to go f*** myself.” He added he’s always been comfortable with whatever Sam wore in the past, but that given the circumstance, it felt inappropriate.
The groom told his brother “he could come if he didn’t wear the outfit,” but Sam dug his rainbow-colored heels in the sand and refused.
“He said it cost a lot of money and he didn’t want it to go to waste because ‘I was being homophobic,'” the groom wrote.
“I am very much not homophobic,” he added. “I go to Pride marches and have never had any problem with him being gay.”
The drama didn’t quite end there, because while “most” of the groom’s family agreed with his decision, some were upset and refused to attend themselves.
Hundreds of commenters left supportive messages siding with the groom, but then the story took a sad turn.
In an update to the original post, the groom wrote that after having a long conversation with Sam’s boyfriend, he learned that Sam was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder and in a bad place.
“That is why he flipped at me and made a big deal out of this. I feel like such an a**hole about this whole situation and so does my soon to be wife.
“After learning all of the stuff I know now about my brother I wish I would have let him wear the tux.
“I have told his boyfriend that my brother can wear whatever he wants to the wedding but they do not want to come.”
scotty
i wouldnt go to your effing wedding either, breeder.
PQ
Gross
stanhope
You’re just mad because nobody would marry your prolapsed hole and you smell too bad to be invited anywhere
DarkZephyr
@stanhope, I am guessing you’re the one who caused his “hole” to prolapse, since you are so aware of these intimate details?
bobmister250
Weddings and public social events have dress codes. If you can’t adhere to them, don’t come.
averageguy40
The groom is right here. Why shouldn’t he expect from his brother what he expected from all of the other guest in attendance. It’s the bride and groom’s day. Not a place to make a statement. The brother can wear the rainbow tux at his wedding.
Toofie
Groom did the right thing. The brother was sadly trying to upstage the bride and groom.
wiggie
groom did the right thing. Brother was wrong on every level
Essie
You can’t upstage the bride. It’s bad form, bad manners and really unkind. The groom obviously loves his brother so they should all just kiss and make up. This is ridiculous.
SiamSean
Agreed Essie- You never upstage the bride. This is a no-brainer.
johncp56
You know I would almost agree, if this gay bro was going to make a sene, but if he just want to wear a fancy colored outfit, shame on his bro the ladies can wear most anything and color, unless told no loud colors please, so what is it
DarkZephyr
You almost make a good point but I doubt any female wedding attendant would be permitted to wear a bright rainbow dress either.
winemaker
I’ll have to side with the groom on this issue. A wedding is all about the couple, period. A simple solution to this, the gay brother wear a pride pin, simple and unobtrusive. Most if not all weddings are formal affairs, the men wear suits and the women wear dresses other than white so not to upstage the bride, Really this is something that usually would happen at a children’s birthday party and not a wedding where most of the guests are adults Sheesh!
DarkZephyr
I’m mostly on the side of the groom, the gay brother is the type of gay that pisses everyone off at us.
bachy
Wear you rainbow tux to your own wedding!
CurtisIsTheOne
EVERYONE on the planet knows that you do not do anything to draw attention away from the bride on her wedding day. How would brother SAM feel if a guest at HIS wedding came in a meat TUX to announce he was vegan. Or came dressed as a piece of broccoli? Sorry, SAM. Your diagnosis does not give you leave to dress as an entitled person (I originally wrote bitch but thought that was too snarky). And calling an otherwise supportive brother homophobic is what pisses off many of our hetero allies. [You know what’s homophobic? When my supposedly religious brother told my parents to shun me and disown me when I came out to them, but that’s ANOTHER story.] Sorry, SAM, but you are wrong. In MY opinion.
Max
sometimes, the extra just needs to be contained so the lackluster others can shine through.
cuteguy
Bipolar is just an excuse for an entitled brat who just happens to be gay. Yes there is still homophobia in this world (sadly) but this certainly isn’t one of them. Throwing out the gay card inappropriately and for the wrong reasons is just as bad as throwing out the black card or the woman card for all the wrong reasons. It’s irresponsible and harmful . There a time and place for everything