Don Jr. just took the lead in race to determine dumbest member of Trump klan

It appears Donald Trump Jr. is giving his brother, Eric, a run for his money when it comes to deciding which one of Donald Trump’s adult offspring is the dumbest.

The ex-president’s eldest son attempted to mock President Joe Biden during a press conference he gave on Tuesday regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. But, like always, his attempt at trolling backfired spectacularly.

“Biden really makes reading a teleprompter look hard,” the 43-year-old tweeted.

Biden really makes reading a teleprompter look hard. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 3, 2021

Within minutes, swarms of commenters flooded his mentions with clips, quotes, and memes of his own father garbling his words during speeches and press conferences.

Check out some of the responses…

Just wait till you meet Donald Trump. — CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) August 3, 2021

Who’s this guy and why can’t he read a teleprompter without slurring?pic.twitter.com/C4ROzI1x3P — Pamela Johnson (@ilovemyjobpj) August 3, 2021

Your dad makes drinking from a bottle of water look hard, dude. — Tess Gregory (@themustress) August 3, 2021

“Together we’re going to DEFUND our freedoms.” pic.twitter.com/maAmOezmWc — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) August 3, 2021

Your dad is about as articulate as a drunken circus chimp with or without a prompter – and you sound like a ferret on meth in even videos you could have re-recorded. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) August 3, 2021

Haven’t seen it Jr, was it this bad?https://t.co/ickji3hasd — Human (@4HumanUnity) August 3, 2021

Maybe … but he has no problem with comprehension. pic.twitter.com/8FjjajUsdV — Michalle jones (@jones_michalle) August 3, 2021

Your dad made complete thoughts look hard. — Michael Thomas (@in_pubs) August 3, 2021

Get back to us when your dad can navigate a ramp. pic.twitter.com/PRlc7ybO0n — divine miss em (@emisbackintown7) August 3, 2021

Wait until you hear about a President give a riveting speech about an airport take over during The Revolutionary War. — Kenny Belvin (@belvin_kenny) August 3, 2021

Last week, Don Jr. was met with a similar response when he tried trolling liberals by suggesting voters should be required to show their vaccine cards in order to cast their ballots.

Someone should introduce a bill mandating that you have to show your vaccination card to vote and watch everyone on the Left’s brain malfunction and explode. https://t.co/uAhrUh5bFZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 30, 2021

What he failed to realize is that surveys have consistently found that Democrats are much more likely to report having been vaccinated against the coronavirus than Republicans, and Republicans are much more likely to say that they definitely won’t get vaccinated.

Keep going, Junior! You’re almost to the finish line!

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.