Don Jr.’s tweet about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell completely backfires

Mary Trump labeled Donald Trump Jr. her “stupidest relative” on the “UnPresidented” podcast last September and today he absolutely proved her right. Again.
Hours ago, the ex-president’s eldest son retweeted a comment from Chad Prather, the Blaze TV host currently running for Texas Governor, calling for anyone connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s underage sex trafficking operation to be publicly named.
“If it was a list of conservatives it would all be public info, get 24/7 media coverage, the FBI would actually do, you know, their f-ing jobs, and people would rightfully be going to jail for a long time,” Don Jr. tweeted in response. “Instead we get sealed evidence, total silence, and inaction!!! Wonder why?”
If it was a list of conservatives it would all be public info, get 24/7 media coverage, the FBI would actually do, you know, their f-ing jobs, and people would rightfully be going to jail for a long time.
Instead we get sealed evidence, total silence, and inaction!!! Wonder why? https://t.co/EDgUcqmBV7
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 5, 2022
Jr.’s own father maintained a close bromance with Epstein for decades. The two met in the late ’80s and were frequently photographed together, usually at social events with their arms around beautiful women.
In 2002, Trump famously called Epstein a “terrific guy” in an interview with New York magazine, saying, “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”
When Maxwell was arrested in July 2020, Trump was asked about it while taking questions from the White House podium, to which he responded: “I just wish her well, frankly.”
Given all that, you’d think Don Jr., who is currently fighting a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking his testimony in the ongoing civil investigation into the Trump Organization, might want to sit this one out. But apparently not.
Now, the responses…
It’s your Dad, dude. Maybe Mark Meadows can get you your Dad’s number so you can have a word…
— Julie Hol (@ITSJO0LS) January 5, 2022
— Grumpy Chief (@SkimmerPuke) January 5, 2022
Your father was on his plane 7 times bro.
— Mr.Hodl (@MrHodl) January 5, 2022
— Scott (@scooterbdoodle) January 5, 2022
By all means, let’s hear the list….careful what you wish for Jr.
— Victor (@VickiM81561327) January 5, 2022
I agree. They should totally release this guy’s name and all the evidence.. pic.twitter.com/4Bj5QOifeg
— ▄▀▄▀▄▀▄▀▄▀ (@geargodd) January 5, 2022
Ouch! Those were pretty brutal? Shall we go continue?
Says the guy dodging a subpoena. Sure junior
— Charlotte O (@charlieboo4) January 5, 2022
— Susan Abbott (@colinsusan1) January 5, 2022
Jr asking for his daddy to be arrested?
— Poker Dog (@Poker_Dog1) January 5, 2022
I guess Daddy’s on the list. This day just gets better. pic.twitter.com/pBV1zlhUhw
— Genesis (@MarnieLive) January 5, 2022
BREAKING: Unloved son pushes to have father outed. Family coup in progress.
— angryANGRYGoat (@Rob_roborob) January 5, 2022
— Rocky (@CheyenneNDN) January 5, 2022
Last month, Maxwell was found guilty of child sex trafficking and other offences in connection with Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019. She now faces decades in prison, along with a second criminal trial for two charges of lying under oath about Epstein’s abuse of underage girls.
Kangol2
Don the Con has a long and sordid history with Epstein, whom he once happily talked about as a friend (“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side”–Donald Trump, 2002) and Maxwell, so he probably should continue to keep his mouth shut and hope no one’s paying attention.
Remember, when Maxwell was first arrested he asked if she’d spilled any beans on him, and later said more than once, I believe, “I wish her well.” Uh, you’re talking about a known associate of a convicted pedophile who at that point had been accused of aiding and abetting that pedophilia and engaging in abusive sex acts herself! You “wish her well”? GTFOH!
Jim
Ya lay down with dogs you’re gonna get fleas.
SamB
Such vitriol but why for just one side? There is literally a picture of Ghislaine watching Bill Clinton walk Chelsea down the aisle at her wedding, but the Clintons get a pass.
Mack
Same right wing troll that doesn’t like Clinton. Hell, Clinton likes frumpy women and Trump likes young girls-especially his own daughter. Why do you think he has a younger wife every time he remarries?
SamB
Mack, why was she there? Do you really think the Clintons didn’t know what she was doing?
Kangol2
SamB, are you kidding? As far as I know, Chelsea Clinton isn’t on Twitter or anywhere being totally clueless about her father. Don the Con Jr. IS. THAT’s why people responded as they did. His father was a self-admitted close friend of Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein even claimed he introduced Don the Co and Melania.
You also may not recall but a woman alleged in a lawsuit that in 1994 when she was 13, Don the Con held her down and raped her at Jeffrey Epstein’s apartment, then later dropped the case, allegedly after death threats.
If it turns out that Bill Clinton and any other Democrats, liberals, etc. are guilty of sexual abuse and pedophilia like Epstein and Maxwell, charge and convict them. So far the key names I’ve heard mentioned in accusations are Prince Andrew and Alan Dershowitz, a self-described liberal who adores Don the Con. Both of them should be investigated first, then authorities should go through any and all other accusations, all the material they collected (DVDs, CDs, photos, etc.) from Epstein’s estates, and bring that evidence before grand juries.
SamB
Kangol: Untrue. Search for a July 22, 2019 article in the Mercury News, Chelsea is trying to distance herself from Ghislaine even though it was reported that she and Maxwell were very close friends through the Clinton Foundation and they actually vacationed together, even after Ghislaine’s name was connected with Epstein through his first trial.
All I’m saying is that if you hold one side accountable, then you have to hold the other side accountable, but most people, instead of doing a simple online search, will deny and close their eyes.