Donald Trump said WHAT about Tim Scott’s engagement?

By · 28 comments
Tim Scott and Donald Trump
Tim Scott and Donald Trump (Photo: Shutterstock)

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, 57, discovered last night that even though he’s abandoned his own White House ambitions and endorsed Donald Trump, the former President might still make fun of him.

Scott appeared alongside Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Doug Burgum at a campaign rally in New Hampshire. The state holds its caucuses tomorrow.

On Sunday, Scott surprised many by announcing his engagement. He posted photos of himself and his fiancée, Mindy Noce, to X.

At last night’s rally, Trump introduced Scott to the podium by saying, “Everybody knows him and today was a big story — the biggest story out there. He’s engaged to be married. We never thought this was going to happen, what’s going on?”

Tim Scott and his fiancée

Despite his record of voting against LGBTQ+ rights, rumors about Scott’s sexuality have been swirling for some time. This intensified during his bid to become the Republican nominee for President last year. It seems to stem—baselessly—from the fact that he has never married.

Just because a man has never wed a woman, it doesn’t, of course, mean he’s gay. However, Scott felt moved to address speculation about his private life. He told reporters last September he was dating “a lovely Christian girl.” Nonce was first spotted when she joined Scott on stage at a Presidential debate in November.

Scott told the Washington Post this week, “As a guy who is mostly an introvert and on the quiet side, having to have a conversation about the engagement is a little, you know, uncomfortable in a way, but it’s the most exciting thing I’ll do with my life besides making Jesus my Lord.”

He said he and Nonce met in church a year ago and bonded during a Bible study class. Scott got down on one knee at South Carolina’s Kiawah Island.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for having found a soul mate and someone who shares a lot of the same interests, passions and goals that I do,” he said.

Scott’s engagement provokes mixed response online

Scott’s engagement announcement was brutally mocked by many online. Many suggested Scott wishes to be considered for Trump’s pick as Vice President, and the timing of the engagement was not a coincidence.

Others even suggested it was not even a true marriage based on love.

Many also had opinions on Trump’s belittling acknowledgement, when a simple “Congratulations” would have sufficed.

Tim Scott endorsed Donald Trump during a speech alongside him in Concord, NH, last Friday.

“We need a president who will unite our country. We need Donald Trump,” Scott said. “We need a president who will protect your Social Security and my mama’s Social Security. We need Donald Trump.”

