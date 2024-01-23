Donald Trump said WHAT about Tim Scott’s engagement?

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, 57, discovered last night that even though he’s abandoned his own White House ambitions and endorsed Donald Trump, the former President might still make fun of him.
Scott appeared alongside Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Doug Burgum at a campaign rally in New Hampshire. The state holds its caucuses tomorrow.
On Sunday, Scott surprised many by announcing his engagement. He posted photos of himself and his fiancée, Mindy Noce, to X.
She said YES.— Tim Scott (@votetimscott) January 22, 2024
Mindy, thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world.
“He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord” – Proverbs 18:22 pic.twitter.com/FhspUVmSkY
At last night’s rally, Trump introduced Scott to the podium by saying, “Everybody knows him and today was a big story — the biggest story out there. He’s engaged to be married. We never thought this was going to happen, what’s going on?”
Trump: Tim Scott is engaged to be married. We never thought this was going to happen. What’s going on? pic.twitter.com/FJxdmdkdkf— Acyn (@Acyn) January 23, 2024
Tim Scott and his fiancée
Despite his record of voting against LGBTQ+ rights, rumors about Scott’s sexuality have been swirling for some time. This intensified during his bid to become the Republican nominee for President last year. It seems to stem—baselessly—from the fact that he has never married.
Just because a man has never wed a woman, it doesn’t, of course, mean he’s gay. However, Scott felt moved to address speculation about his private life. He told reporters last September he was dating “a lovely Christian girl.” Nonce was first spotted when she joined Scott on stage at a Presidential debate in November.
Scott told the Washington Post this week, “As a guy who is mostly an introvert and on the quiet side, having to have a conversation about the engagement is a little, you know, uncomfortable in a way, but it’s the most exciting thing I’ll do with my life besides making Jesus my Lord.”
He said he and Nonce met in church a year ago and bonded during a Bible study class. Scott got down on one knee at South Carolina’s Kiawah Island.
“I couldn’t be more thankful for having found a soul mate and someone who shares a lot of the same interests, passions and goals that I do,” he said.
Scott’s engagement provokes mixed response online
Scott’s engagement announcement was brutally mocked by many online. Many suggested Scott wishes to be considered for Trump’s pick as Vice President, and the timing of the engagement was not a coincidence.
Others even suggested it was not even a true marriage based on love.
Just you two in the middle of nowhere with a photographer. 👍🏼— Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) January 22, 2024
Tim Scott is soooo romantic… pic.twitter.com/1CEGQFoccD— Tarquin 🇺🇦 (@Tarquin_Helmet) January 22, 2024
How long will this engagement last after Trump picks Stefanik? pic.twitter.com/U3M2g9rFMe— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 23, 2024
Does she have a big sister for Lindsey Graham?— 🇺🇦🇮🇱 Steven Walk (@realStevenWalk) January 22, 2024
Never in my life have I seen a woman keep her hands in her pocket mid proposal.— KerrBear (@MPLSKerrBear) January 22, 2024
Many also had opinions on Trump’s belittling acknowledgement, when a simple “Congratulations” would have sufficed.
Scott kisses the ring, hypes up the crowd, and Trump still makes him the punchline. One day they'll learn.— Warren (@swd2) January 23, 2024
No one loves a nice juicy piece of gossip more than Trump https://t.co/LyMuf4E6Of— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 23, 2024
Tim Scott endorsed Donald Trump during a speech alongside him in Concord, NH, last Friday.
“We need a president who will unite our country. We need Donald Trump,” Scott said. “We need a president who will protect your Social Security and my mama’s Social Security. We need Donald Trump.”
Chrisk
This deluded Uncle Tom thinks he’s gonna be VP. Lol Hating the same people, posting what a good Christian you are, and getting engaged might get you some ground but the MAGA movement is racist at it’s very core.
I’ve been around them long enough to know. Family, acquaintances, etc. They never disappoint.
ZzBomb
Something about this whole engagement certainly feels off. Like calculated more than romantically connected. B/c it was clear during his shot at the primaries, he knew less about women much less how to please one than I do as a platinum gay.
GlobeTrotter
And a professional photographer just happened to be passing by on the beach…
I hope she’s well paid!
abfab
He wants to be the POSs new apprentice. ^^^ That look on his face, listening so intently to The Man. Trying hard to gain some of that wisdom.
Mister P
No one should ever believe a republican who says he or any other republican is going to protect Social Security.
Lowering taxes on the rich so they can create jobs is another lie.
abfab
Recieves favors from the lord? Another bullshit artist. Creepy mutha fuker.
Hi
The ‘tolerant’ left showing themselves in the comment section again.
Not surprised by the nasty hate. The sad part is the hypocrisy. All day proving the other side is the one full of hate, though it’s their own hate and intolerance they’re projecting. The comments prove that.
GlobeTrotter
I think you’re misunderstand our reaction. We’re not full of hate for the man, but for his obvious hypocrisy.
Kangol2
Oh queen, can it! Don the Con insulted Tim Scott, to his face, as Scott stands there cheesing. Talk about cringe and pathetic. Maybe criticize Don the Con for a change and we’ll take you seriously.
ZzBomb
Yeah b/c we call for the death of our political opponents!?
Sure, Jan.
Hi
Kangol2.
And Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist. And she’s his VP.
What’s your point?
They can’t stand each other. Jill Biden and Kamala Harris hate one another. Show me one organic photo of them together.
abfab
Organic photo? How healthy. Will something photoshopped work for you or would you prefer something from our AI Collection?
Ilive10s
It takes a keen intellect to recognize sarcasm as a form of protest. Some of the comments made me chuckle, some not so much. Making comments on a Website and using your political position to vote against another’s rights are not comparable. Also it is difficult to find empathy for a member of Congress who was present Jan 6 and is now supporting the former president who lead that charge; was found guilty of sexual assault; and brags about denying women freedom to reproductive healthcare.
abfab
The POS can’t stand blacks, or browns or yellows or reds or women or homos. The list is long..why does this black closet case thinks he stands a chance. It must be a republican thing the trolls here can relate to and explain to to us. But please don’t, we’ve heard all of your bullshit before.
FYI Hi…we ”tolerate” you, we just don’t accept you.
Bosch
Yeah, mean comments are way worse than racism, homophobia, stripping women of their rights, actual neo-nazi’s, sabotaging the democratic process, supporting a narcissist who spreads his legs for Putin…
Den
“And Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist. ”
While you may not be surprised by the “nasty hate” in your imagination (as that is essentially where it is: as a reaction TO the hatred and bullshit that flows like a poisoned spring from the right is reasonable and proper). WE (most people) are not surprised by the lies that you folks tell as easily as you breathe. Harris never called Biden a racist. She referred to his actions in the past and prefaced it specifically by saying she did not think him a racist.
What the hell is wrong with you people?
Do you enjoy being seen as stupid?
Den
“Show me one organic photo of them together.”
Do you somehow believe that dragging a photographer to a remote beach for a stilted and posed proposal is somehow “organic”?
Do you think stiff and posed media images of Trump and Pence were somehow “organic”?
Do you think any politician followed by photographers and groomed by handlers usually brighter and more media canny than they are (especially in the case of disingenuous right wingers who take pains to their actual natures) has “organic” photographs? Do you even know what your question means?
dbmcvey
I love it when conservatives go on about “tolerance” because they don’t actually care about it at all.
Kangol2
Thanks, Den. “Hi” is a low-information FoxNews voters and heard that “Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist” so he’s going to repeat it over and over. He also doesn’t understand the difference between campaign rhetoric, in which opponents in the same party level accusations at each other, and spontaneous commentary, like Don the Con’s, which offer a glimpse at what he’s really thinking, which is “What is going on?” i.e., he thinks that marriage is absurd and a sham.
But hey, Ronbo attacked me by essentially saying no gay men supported Don the Con, when, as we’ve seen more than once now, Hi, Baronin, and others are MAGAs to their core. Baronin was even trying to say that Don the Con’s January 6, 2021 failed attempted coup was a set-up; you can’t be any further gone as a MAGA Don the Con supporter than that!
Fahd
Sometimes your crazy uncle from Florida’s reaction is so authentic and on point that you can’t dismiss it. I too asked, “What is going on?”
Scott is not the right VP choice for the guy’s base, so I hope they don’t rush into anything (they won’t).
What’s next, Aaron Rodgers gets a new girlfriend? Ryan Seacrest weds (a woman)? lol
Kangol2
Exactly! Don the Con just blurted it out. Can’t get more authentic than that!
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
By endorsing Trump he is sure to get a cabinet position but definitely not the VP slot because that has already been offered to Desantis for those of you who haven’t figured that out. If he doesn’t get a cabinet position then it means that Trump has something on him just like he no doubt has on Lindsay Graham and will throw him out there front and center every time there is some sort of racial uprising. I’ll bet whatever it is will make what happened to Gillum pale in comparison and I’ll bet it involves a white twink.
still_onthemark
Trump choose DeSantis for a running mate? That’s never gonna happen. I’m guessing the mindless parrot Stefanik.
Mack
Trump’s running mate has to be someone who will kiss his ass and break any laws that Trump tells him too. The Tallahassee Mussolini thinks he’s too much of an alpha to be Trump’s beta. You can’t have two bitches on the same ticket.
RGL
Remember The 40 Year Old Virgin? Everyone I’d like to introduce the 58 Year Old Virgin (at least insofar as women are concerned). Trump is already snickering under his breath and making allusions. If Scott is gay, a big so what for me. It’s his brazen hypocrisy that hits it.
dbmcvey
They’ll all endorse Trump in the end, except Chris Christy.
And Tim Scott is engaged to a lovely Christian girl who lives in Canada.
JRamonMc
Congratulations to the newly engaged couple. Despite our vast political differences, I wish this couple nothing but happiness and a long life together.
dbmcvey
Especially if it’s away from public life.