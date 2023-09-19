Tim Scott is getting deep fried over his latest greasy photo op

Tim Scott is a regular guy. That means when the South Carolina senator and lackluster Republican presidential candidate is on the road, he likes to stop at Mickey D’s.

That’s short for McDonald’s, a great American institution that Scott definitely loves!

Here he is eating some french fries.

Got a little hungry on the road in Iowa…



Good thing I spotted the golden arches! pic.twitter.com/9Ql9W3Vn76 — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) September 18, 2023

While Scott “spotted the Golden Arches,” people online spotted a real phony!

if buzzfeed were still alive i would’ve done a I Tried Posting On Instagram For A Week Like A Republican Candidate And My Friends Called Social Services https://t.co/jZoJwgfir7 — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 19, 2023

Amazing Irish restaurant — That Jewish Mexican (@MoisesDaya71450) September 18, 2023

What is this guy even doing? — Max Twain (@MaxTwain24) September 19, 2023

“I am a very authentic person as evidenced by these food items I purchased from a popular fast food establishment.” — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 19, 2023

Good Christian food…. — Charles E. McClung 🌻 🙏 🍑 🌈 he/him (@fornotrump) September 19, 2023

There is a troubling trend of milquetoast GOP presidential candidates pandering to the masses via staged stops at fast-food restaurants.

Earlier this year, Mike Pence stopped at a New Hampshire Dunkin’ Donuts, and posed for a pic in a seemingly empty store.

You are the saddest human ever. — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) May 17, 2023

But hey: at least that’s better than pretending to pump gas…

WATCH – Mike Pence released a campaign ad filling up his truck at the gas station, but forgets to push the button.

?pic.twitter.com/BqU4bMrpJ1 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 8, 2023

But back to Scott, who’s polling at 2.5% nationally. The anti-gay candidate is running an old school Republican campaign, focused on championing social conservatism and big business.

On Tuesday, Scott implied he would fire striking autoworkers.

No word on whether he made another trip to McDonald’s afterwards. So relatable!

Wow—Tim Scott says that workers who go on strike should be fired



Not only is he telling workers to shut up & do whatever the boss says, even swallow lousy wages, he's urging employers to act illegally—it's illegal under federal law to fire private-sector workers who go on strike https://t.co/DQzbHABhDk — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) September 19, 2023

And then he finishes by complaining that the American Rescue Plan bailed out pensions for workers after the companies reneged on promises. These were pensions for miners, construction workers, factory workers, etc. and it makes Tim Scott mad. https://t.co/6SYe5WCfkl — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) September 19, 2023

As a senator, Scott has compiled a long anti-LGBTQ+ track record. He was one of 21 Senate Republicans who urged the GOP to oppose the Respect for Marriage act, and introduced legislation that would cut funding for elementary and middle schools that change a student’s pronouns without receiving consent from their parents.

In the past, he’s said homosexuality is “a morally wrong choice, just like adultery.”

This is who they’re selling as a reasonable Republican these days, by the way…

these people despise workers. pure corporate bootlickers https://t.co/dmxULeZ9yG — Mac (@GoodPoliticGuy) September 19, 2023

In recent weeks, Scott, who’s not married, has been dogged with questions about his dating life. He said over the weekend he’s dating a “lovely Christian girl.”

Maybe he can treat her to a Big Mac? You know, just like a regular American!

look at me, very normal guy! Regular, average relatable citizen man, eating food with the mouth, lol! https://t.co/FForel2or3 — Skyler Higley (@skyler_higley) September 19, 2023

OMG He’s just like us ?? https://t.co/WuWBjSdCC6 — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) September 19, 2023

Compelling and brave! — Andrew McCarthy (@AMcCarthyNY) September 19, 2023

If you’re going to pander to my people at least do it correctly and shove some gas station pizza in your face https://t.co/GJFKSmGB7p — Molly (@notrealMolly) September 19, 2023

You’re inauthentic — jrdy (@tfd_jrdy) September 19, 2023

The “candidate” looks nice, and the junior comms staffer seems to have finished his burger and fries! https://t.co/cdkfo1pkJ7 — ?kareem? (@kareem_elrefai) September 19, 2023

Hope the workers unionized and kicked your ass out of the store https://t.co/IOmwkC6lDA — Roy Edroso (@edroso) September 19, 2023