Donald Trump is writing a book nobody will enjoy, says “You’ll be very depressed when you read it”

Donald Trump says he’s writing a book and it’s all about how the 2020 election was rigged against him, and how Joe Biden‘s a fraud, and how Democrats are evil, and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.

Speaking at an event in Austin, Texas, this past weekend, the ex-president told supporters: “This is the greatest hoax, heist. This is one of the greatest crimes in the history of our country. And sadly, the prosecutors don’t want to do anything about it.”

“This is the crime of the century. I’m actually writing a book about it called The Crime of the Century.”

Trump went on to say he doesn’t think anyone will “enjoy” the book, but it’s necessary for him to write for posterity’s sake.

“You’ll be very depressed when you read it,” he told the crowd, “but we want to have it down for historic reasons.”

Most presidents sign book deals. The Obamas, for instance, inked a $60 million deal for their memoirs. Joe and Jill Biden got $16.5 million for theirs. And George and Laura Bush reportedly received around $12 million for theirs.

But not Trump.

The Crime of the Century is being self-published by Don Jr.’s Winning Team Publishing, which previously released a picture book called Our Journey Together documenting Trump’s one-term presidency last December.

“NEW BOOK ALERT: CRIME OF THE CENTURY by President Donald J Trump!” Don Jr. announced the other day, promising more details soon.

Last June, Trump claimed to have “turned down two book deals, from the most unlikely of publishers” because he did “not want a deal right now.” But he added: “I’m writing like crazy anyway, however, and when the time comes, you’ll see the book of all books.”

Publishing insiders, however, said no mainstream house would touch a Trump memoir, with one insider telling Politico, “It would be too hard to get a book that was factually accurate. That would be the problem. If he can’t even admit that he lost the election, then how do you publish that?”

Here’s what Twitter has to say about the whole thing…

The fact you’re making a profit from false accusations is disturbing. — Colleen Middleton (@Colleen96658702) May 16, 2022

Will it be in the horror, or fiction section? — TradeShows2021 (@Tradeshows2021) May 16, 2022

We lived it for 4 years. I certainly don’t need to read about his single term to know what a crime it was. — Grrrrrateful (@grranola) May 16, 2022

It’s an autobiography about how he provided polling data to Russia to influence his 2016 election win. — Bruno in the Bay (@BrunoTheGreat32) May 16, 2022

pic.twitter.com/cY0tEyfahR — ✍🏻This is no dream! This is really happening! (@WWonTwit) May 16, 2022

So he wrote his autobiography? That title suits him well. — Middle Ground (@MiddleGround2U) May 16, 2022

A confession! — Madam I’m Adam (@FinalFenwayFict) May 16, 2022

Does it come with crayons or colored pencils? — Tish Bryce (@tish_bryce) May 16, 2022

And how many copies has the RNC pledged to buy…? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — ⚜️Pierre est sérieux⚜️ (@aka_pierrecouvy) May 16, 2022