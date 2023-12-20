Dr. Leo Moore on surviving death, staying sexually fit & ending the stigma around HIV

Photo credit: Eric Michael

Dr. Leo Moore literally came back to life on the operating table.

Early this year, the medicine physician underwent an elective procedure, requiring doctors to pump CO 2 into his left chest. But when that happened, his heart rate stopped, going from 89 beats per minute to 0, and sending Moore into cardiac arrest for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

When he first woke up, Moore thought the procedure went smoothly. Suffice to say, he was surprised to find out his time on earth nearly ended. He remembers sitting in his hospital bed and watching news coverage about Lisa Marie Presley, who died of cardiac arrest right around the time he went under.

If not for a miracle, Moore would’ve suffered the same fate.

“My friends have said in the past, ‘Leo, you were already relentless, but this is taking you to the next level,'” he said. “So much of the things I wanted to accomplish, and the impact I wanted to make in this life, I’m much more focused on it. So I actually see that experience as a blessing, because it’s fueled my fire.”

Earlier this month, Moore was named the 2024 Ultimate Men’s Health Guy, an honor that celebrates men who embody a high level of fitness and serve as an inspiring example to others. He’s been dedicated to community service for the entirety of his adult life, launching the first World AIDS Day celebration at his alma mater and bringing regular HIV testing to campus.

Today, Moore serves as medical director for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, where he works to end the stigma surrounding HIV diagnoses and promotes good sexual health. In addition, he serves as a member of the United States Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS.

Moore is making the most of his second lease on life, to say the very least!

Queerty recently caught up with the ripped doc to talk about beating death, his relentless fitness routine and the best ways to stay sexually fit. Here’s what he had to say…

QUEERTY: Do you remember anything from that fateful day on the operating table?

DR. LEO MOORE: No! I don’t remember anything. Thankfully, when they came to excavate me, I actually thought the procedure went fine, and was wondering why I was still incubated. I’m pointing at the tubes saying “why is this still in my mouth?” So they put me back under, and then when I came to again, the surgeon had explained to me what happened. But no, I had no idea. I’m definitely grateful.

You’re told you’ve come back to life. What’s your first reaction?

My reaction was, “Wow, I can’t believe that all happened!” Then, just immense gratitude that I’m alive. And three, as I sat there and thought about it as everyone had left the room, it was also the day that Lisa Marie Presley died, and it was also around the time that football player from the Buffalo Bills had his cardiac arrest on the field.

I’m laying in bed looking and thinking, “Oh my God! I was dead today as well, and could’ve died permanently.” I’m also a spiritual person, so it was clear my purpose on earth wasn’t done. There’s more for me to do. Those were the thoughts running through my head on January 12.

What are some things you’ve done over the last year that you’re super proud of?

Great question! We launched a program around PrEP awareness at our clinics, and it’s focused on getting people access to PrEP via texts, phone and video. That’s one thing. Being able to educate the community, I’m part of the presidential advisory council on HIV/AIDS. Through that work, we’ve put out multiple resolutions to end HIV stigma. We did a syphilis resolution as well.

I would say on a personal note, doing more traveling as well. Spending more time exploring, and ramping up my workouts even more, and my nutrition as well. And I’ll tell you: I’ve spent a lot of the last year really doing this in silence, because nobody knew about the cardiac arrest until the Men’s Health article was released.

What’s your workout routine?

My workout routine, it starts at 5:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. I get up and do 45 minutes of cardio. Then after the cardio, I get ready for work. Then in the evenings, Monday through Saturday, I have different days for different body parts. Mondays are a heavy leg day, Tuesdays are core, Wednesdays are chest and core, Thursdays I do a leg sculpt thing, because I’m working on definition, Fridays are shoulder and core. Saturdays are back and core. Then Sundays are either a rest day or an active recovery. I love hiking, so I may go out on a hike with friends.

We want to know about your cheat days! What do you eat?

I have a cheat day once every two weeks, and they’re usually pizza or a burger, fish and chips. I love fish and chips! My last cheat meal was fish and chips.

You have videos on your Instagram about staying sexually fit. What are some pointers?

Ensuring you’re getting tested regularly, and not just for HIV, but other sexually transmitted diseases as well. You should be swabbed where you play. Also, it’s important for people to know about Doxy-PEP. A lot of people don’t know about it, and it’s been shown to prevent transmission of gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis as well. And of course, making sure people know about PrEP.

Lastly, I must mention condoms, because they still work!

How about the physical side?

From the physical component, I would say all aspects of exercises help with sex. Getting your cardio in helps with stamina. Getting your resistance and strength training in helps you be able to lift your partner, being able to move them around. Getting your flexibility workouts in as well — yoga! I think all aspects of physical activity and exercise can help with sex.

It’s such a big topic around the gay community: what are the best dietary tips for bottoms?

One of the biggest truths, and most important thing for a bottom is a high fiber diet. Although there are fiber supplements out there, the best is eating your fiber, and not only for bottoming, but it helps the bacteria in the gut, which can also help with diabetes and high blood pressure. Also, making sure you’re drinking a lot of water. That helps to flush.

I think eating as many fruits and vegetables as well, because that all kind of plays into it with fiber. That way, bottoms don’t have to do as much rigorous cleaning.

OK, so bottoms have to eat healthy. How about tops. Can they just be slobs?

No! Tops need to eat healthy as well for the same exact reasons!