Dua Lipa’s pride flag, the queer truth about “Piano Man,” & vintage RuPaul reels

Celebrate 20 years of incredible queer films, then check out the latest from Gay TikTok:
RuPaul bought Cola-Cola. (More from Nelson Sullivan’s archives here.)
@uh_sir.can_you_move Ru <3 #rupaul #rupaulsdragrace #dragrace #drag #gay #pride #queer #queertok #dragtok ♬ original sound – M0mmi3
Sam Morrison told straight people about poppers.
@samuelhmorrison1 Full vid dropping on my YouTube next week. Subscribe 🙏🥺❤️ #nyccomedy #gaycomedy #gay #lgbt #diabetes #type1diabetes #poppers #gayfunny #nycstandup #crowdwork #standup #comedian ♬ original sound – Sam Morrison
The University of Michigan stayed blessed.
@intosporty♬ original sound – ⚽️
Michael Schecter explained “Piano Man.”
@gayeyeguy #piano #pianoman #billyjoel #CorollaCrossStep #pianobar #gay #lgbt #gaytok #🏳️🌈 #lgbtq #alphabetmafia #comedy #fyp #fypシ #viral ♬ Piano Man – Billy Joel
Johnny Zhu matched gays with cologne.
@novelview Tag that gay friend 👆🏻 #gaytiktok #gay #lgbt #gaycomedy ♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery – Dante9k Remix – David Snell
Fifth graders addressed Florida’s hateful legislation.
@icedhazelnutswirl Reply to @tylerminich my kids can articulate why it’s important to address hateful legislation, why can’t you? #teachersoftiktok #dontsaygaybill ♬ original sound – z
A twink defined “daddy.”
@stanbanned sorry. daddy? sorry. daddy? @beefyotter ♬ original sound – stanchris
Jaimie Wilson packed a bag.
@jaimiewilsonmusic Always prepared ✔️ #ftm #trans #transguy #transman #transgender #lgbt #lgbtq #blackbackpack ♬ original sound – MaMa Ca$H
Stef Wimbledon ate pineapple.
@stefwimbledon #pineapple #boyfriend #breakfast #dessert #gay #gaytok🏳️🌈 #gaytok ♬ original sound – Stef Wimbledon
And Dua Lipa brought love to the stage.
@emodanny Gay queen 😍😍 #dualipa #minneapolis #futurenostalgia #futurenostalgiatour #lgbt #gay ♬ original sound – emodanny
One Comment
SamB
I’m sure that kid talking was not prepped in any way. She was just regurgitating what the teacher has been training her to say.