Dylan O’Brien has Twitter in heat and he’s all for it

It’s appropriate that we’re still (barely) in the dog days of summer, because Dylan O’Brien’s fans appear to be plenty hot and bothered.

The 30-year-old actor has racked up more than a few admirers since his breakout role on Teen Wolf, but going blonde for his latest Hulu film Not Okay has pushed the thirst level over the edge.

O’Brien sat down with BuzzFeed recently to explore the many ways in which he’s being objectified online, and he clearly preferred the more imaginative fantasies. He did draw the line at eyebrow plucking, however, and we don’t blame him.

Though the identities of the Twitter users are blurred out, it’s obvious which ones game from gay fans. Unfortunately, O’Brien’s gay slang game is weak and he thought “b*ssy” was a “typo.”

Definitely not a typo, Dylan.

Watch below:

Here’s a look at why Twitter’s in heat:

