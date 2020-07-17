The Ellen Show’s future is not looking bright

At this point it would be a big surprise if the daytime talk show Ellen comes back on the other side of covid. Several former show employees have (yet again) come forward to describe a “toxic work environment” behind the scenes of the cheery, upbeat broadcast.
BuzzFeed News spoke with one current and 10 former staffers who say they were unfairly punished for doing things like taking medical leave, and a Black employee described facing constant microaggressions.
No specific allegations were made about DeGeneres herself, who has previously been accused of being “mean.”
But here’s what they did say:
“That ‘be kind’ bullsh*t only happens when the cameras are on. It’s all for show. I know they give money to people and help them out, but it’s for show.”
Well, OK — it is called The Ellen Show.
“If she wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what’s going on,” a former employee said. “I think the executive producers surround her and tell her, ‘Things are going great, everybody’s happy,’ and she just believes that, but it’s her responsibility to go beyond that.”
Speaking of those executive producers, here’s what EP’s Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner said in a statement:
“Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes and employing over 1000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe and inclusive work environment. We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience.”
“It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us. For the record, the day-to-day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better.”
Or as Melania would say, be best.
3 Comments
Cam
In another part of the article it said that they also stated they were told to never look at or talk to Ellen. That can’t be blamed on the show producers, that is an instruction that comes from Ellen. Because if she didn’t want that, she would be questioning why nobody would look at or talk to her.
Sh*t rolls downhill. They are creating the environment she wants.
jennifer.white530
All these rumors started last year when Ellen and Portia was spotted sitting next to George W. Bush and Laura Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium. The liberals hated it and decided Ellen must pay. How dare she talk to someone that does not agree with the liberal point of view!
ThinkPlease
I kind of figured out something was up with the game show. That was degrading and not part of the uplifting image Ellen likes to project.
So I’m not too surprised to find other issues and very sorry to hear about discrimination on-set and employees treated poorly. I hope they all find better jobs–soon.