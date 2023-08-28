Elton John hospitalized, Bad Bunny bares his bush, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis gets heckled to filth

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

SORRY BOO: Anti-gun control Florida Governor Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis was welcomed with a loud round of boos at a vigil following the racist shooting in Jacksonville. [The Independent]

COOL SLUTTY DADDY ANGST: Short shorts legend Paul Mescal opens up about his very awkward first encounter with Gladiator 2 co-star Pedro Pascal prior to the start of filming. [The Hollywood Reporter]

THIS BUD’S FOR YOU: Dylan Mulvaney won Breakout Creator at the 2023 Streamy Awards and took a jab at all of the Bud Light outrage in her empowering acceptance speech. [LGBTQNation]

KISS KISS BANG BANG: In honor of the 20th anniversary of the infamous Madonna and Britney kiss at the MTV VMAs on August 28, 2003, watch rare footage of the full rehearsal where you can actually see the Queen of Pop’s smooch with Christina Aguilera.

MAGA MAN LOVE: While bragging about his “unblemished record of heterosexuality,” Fox News host Jesse Watters couldn’t stop gushing about how “hard” the ex-president looks in his horrible mug shot. [Mediaite.com]

CHEERS QUEERS: Some bros are so fragile that they are freaking out when their cocktails are poured into “unmanly” glassware at bars. [NY Times]

HERE COME THE GROOMS: After getting engaged earlier this year, trailblazing country singer Ty Herndon tied the knot with fiancé Alex Schwartz in a lavish outdoor wedding in Tennessee. [People]

RABBIT SEASON: Bad Bunny‘s latest photo dump included several shirtless thirst traps and an uncensored & scandalous shower selfie that left very little to the imagination.

SLAY, SIS: Out singer Christian Chavez blasts Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies during opening night of Mexican pop supergroup RBD’s “Soy Rebelde World Tour” in El Paso. [Rolling Stone]

YIKES!: Elton John, 76, was hospitalized after falling down at his French villa in Nice. [BBC]

BREAK MY SOUL: Beyoncé fans are freaking out trying to find last-minute chrome outfits for her “Renaissance Tour” after she requested concertgoers wear “silver fashions” to her remaining US shows. [Page Six]

GOOPED & GAGGED: After appearing on season 3 of voguing competition series Legendary as part of House of Revlon Paris, ballroom star Keiona was crowned winner of season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: France. We stan a fashion queen!