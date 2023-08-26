Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis cracks up, Melania goes MIA, and Mug Shot-palooza™ takes over

While Riverdale’s bonkers series finale and a 65-year-old muscle daddy took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while you weren’t looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it.

CACKLING HAG: By the sounds of Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ robotic response to stimuli, his dying presidential campaign is not the only thing that has to be rebooted. [Read all about it on Queerty]

FAMILY BUSINESS: Donald Trump‘s niece asked aloud what everyone was wondering about the “215-pound” ex-president after seeing his historic mug shot. [Read all about it on Queerty]

FOXHOLE: Gay-hating Fox News pundit Laura Ingraham may want to re-think her ways of “owning the libs.”

Republicans insist on making the Democrats sound cooler than the Democrats make the Democrats sound https://t.co/uEmHszMMTj — Chris OIIey (@chrisoIIey) August 24, 2023

SEARCH PARTY: Melania Trump was nowhere to be found as her husband suffered one of his most humiliating weeks surrendering to authorities, and she’s completely had it. [Read all about it on Queerty]

GREENE WITH ENVY: Georgia Republican loon Marjorie Taylor Greene was so upset about not being indicted for overturning the 2020 election that she made her own MAGA mug shot to show solidarity with her dear leader. [See and read all about it on LGBTQNation]

GIRL ON FIRE: Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar courted the ever-important thirst trap vote by posing with a crew of shirtless firemen at the Minnesota State Fair.

State Fair pro tip: You don’t want to miss the Minnesota firefighters at the @MNAFLCIO. pic.twitter.com/O3auZqdkGN — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 25, 2023

DARLING NIKKI: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, 51, went on an ageist rant on GMA insulting not only Joe Biden, but red & blue state Americans alike. [Read all about it on Queerty]

GOP REVOLT: Faced with becoming completely unelectable in the Golden State, the California Republican party is considering removing the national party’s relentless opposition to gay marriage and abortion from the state’s political platform. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

RAISE YOUR GLASS: An AI-generated viral video that seemingly showed a crowded bar reacting in raucous glee to the sight of Trump’s mug shot was actually doctored footage of patrons watching a 2016 European soccer match. Regardless, cheers!