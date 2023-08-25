Once again, Melania couldn’t be bothered to attend her husband’s arrest, said to be “seething with fury”

Where, oh where, is Melania Trump?

The ex-FLOTUS was once again MIA yesterday when her husband surrendered himself to authorities for the first second third fourth time this year. She’s officially four for four when it comes to not standing by her man.

Donald Trump (a.k.a. inmate P01135809) was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia yesterday on felony charges related to his failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Briefly held in custody, the ex-president was fingerprinted and had his mugshot taken before being released on a $200,000 bond, which was covered by a bondsman, despite Trump (allegedly) being a multi billionaire.

Apparently, Melania couldn’t be bothered to be there for her husband during what had to have been one of the most, if not the most, humiliating moments of his 77 years on planet Earth.

Even more humiliating than the time his older brother, Freddy, dumped a bowl of mashed potatoes on his head when they were children, which Trump’s niece Mary says he’s never gotten over.

"When [his brother] Freddy, at fourteen, dumped a bowl of mashed potatoes on his then-seven-year-old brother’s head, it wounded Donald’s pride so deeply that he’d still be bothered by it when [his sister] Maryanne brought it up in her toast at the White House birthday dinner in… — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 25, 2023

Earlier this week, reports began circulating that Melania was “seething with fury” after Trump shared a meme on Truth Social of their 17-year-old son Barron that said: “In an effort to level the playing field, Barron Trump will debate Joe Biden!”

Insiders say Mrs. Trump was furious about the whole thing, feeling her husband broke a major promise about protecting Barron by keeping him out of the public eye.

“Melania has been incredibly protective of Barron and has told Donald she would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone, even his father!” an insider told RadarOnline. “He made a promise to protect their son–and he broke it. There’s a good chance she won’t forgive him, and the next time we see them together may be in divorce court.”

Could that be why she skipped his arrest yesterday?

Perhaps.

Or maybe, like the rest of us, she’s just #overit and wants to move on with her god damn life. If that’s the case, we can’t say we blame her.

Here’s what folx on Twitter X are saying…

You just know Melania Trump can’t wait for #Trump to get locked up.



She’s definitely listening to Selena Gomez’s #SingleSoon on repeat looking like: pic.twitter.com/spCsDZ8cHg — Morally Corrupt Gaye Resnick (@DOOOORinda) August 25, 2023

Let’s be clear on this

IF MELANIA TRUMP gets a divorce , it will be because there’s no more gold left to dig…. — Tame Beasley (@tameHntr) August 22, 2023

Melania Trump watching as they arrested her husband pic.twitter.com/S7UTtjTtvT — BrothaGenesis ? ? @ TwitchCon Vegas (@BrothaGenesis) August 25, 2023

Re-enactment of Melania Trump at home. ?? pic.twitter.com/MEuzvT8BFT — Sunflower123 (@sunflow15685280) August 25, 2023

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been overseeing the charges against Trump and the 18 other co-defendants in Georgia.

One of those defendants, former Trump campaign legal adviser Ken Cheseboro, petitioned for a speedy trial. In response, Willis asked Judge Scott McAfee for an October 23 trial start date, which McAfee agreed to, although he said that expedited trial date would only apply to Chesebro.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the matter and has vowed to fight the charges and has threatened to seek revenge on anyone trying to bring him down.

