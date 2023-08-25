Mary Trump has the perfect response to her crazy uncle’s mugshot

Donald Trump (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, yesterday. Briefly held in custody, the fomer President posed for a mugshot. His niece, the psychotherapist and writer Mary Trump, asked aloud what many others were wondering:

“What happened to the good old days when there was a height chart painted on the wall?” she posted on social media.

What happened to the good old days when there was a height chart painted on the wall?#indictment4 — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 25, 2023

Mary’s comments came as the former President was reportedly allowed to give his own height and weight details.

He claimed to be 6’3” and weighed 215 lbs.

This weight was 25 lbs less than when he was arrested in April in Manhattan on separate charges.

Many have commented online about Trump’s supposed statistics.

Noah Karim Mikhail is 6’3”, 215 lbs.



Same height/weight Trump just self-reported to the Fulton Jail. pic.twitter.com/cKeWprmkrN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 24, 2023

“Comb on over to my place…

Hey you we’re having a Parting”



Donald Trump self-declares his weight as 215lbs, his height as 6 foot 3…and his hair as bountiful/plentiful… which is great if you’re setting up a catfishing profile on Tinder… however, in reality!!#TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/uNxz0Tf4Ql — Stuzi ?? (@stuzi_pants) August 25, 2023

Donald Trump weighs 215 and I’m a natural blonde virgin who doesn’t drink and never Fucking swears. https://t.co/cB8qB4KFZI — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 24, 2023

“This was the worst day he has ever lived through”

Mary Trump has long been a vocal critic of her uncle. She enjoyed a New York Times best-selling book with her memoir of him: Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

She had a lot more serious things to say about his surrender yesterday—on multiple RICO charges to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia—besides commenting on his height.

“When prosecutors before Fani Willis allowed Donald to avoid participating in the typical booking process, they handed him an opportunity to choreograph the spectacle in such a way that the only thing spectators saw was his power and privilege,” she said in her Substack email to subscribers. “He was in total control of conveying the sense that he was somehow special and above the law despite the fact that he was being indicted.

“The Fulton County indictment has taken him down a few pegs. And, despite the fact that Donald has likely practiced his mugshot face in the mirror for the last two weeks, he missed the mark by several light years.

“He was going for tough; he was going for righteous indignation. What he gave us was barely controlled raged [sic] (that literally turned his eyes red) fueled by his inability to make any of this stop. Most crucially, his inability to keep himself from feeling the all-encompassing humiliation and abject terror that, despite his best efforts, keep seeping up from his unconscious.

“We are a long way out from justice. And in the grand scheme of things, today was the smallest of victories. But it matters that Donald finally had to submit to the rule of law. And, for what it’s worth, this was the worst day he has ever lived through—and it’s all downhill for him from there.”

Donald Trump’s fear of humiliation

On X, Mary also shared a family incident in which a seven-year-old Donald suffered humiliation at the hands of his older brother. Freddy dumped mashed potato on Donald’s head.

“When [his brother] Freddy, at fourteen, dumped a bowl of mashed potatoes on his then-seven-year-old brother’s head, it wounded Donald’s pride so deeply that he’d still be bothered by it when [his sister] Maryanne brought it up in her toast at the White House birthday dinner in… — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 25, 2023

Trump himself appeared defiant about posing for a mugshot. He denies all the charges against him. He’s already begun selling T-shirts with the image and also used it to mark his return to X/Twitter. He posted his first Tweet since January 8th, 2021. It included the mugshot and a message saying, “Election interference. Never surrender!”

The same image appeared first on Trump’s personal account on Truth Social. Trump reportedly has an agreement with investors in the platform that all his social media posts must appear there first.