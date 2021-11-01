Emma Corrin celebrated overnight stardom by coming out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Corrin (@emmalouisecorrin)



This profile is part of Queerty’s 2021 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11.

Name: Emma Corrin, 25

Bio: Corrin grew up in the province of Kent in the United Kingdom where she showed an interest in acting from a young age. She even took a year off to study Shakespeare with the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. In college, she continued to study drama before landing roles in the films Cesare and Misbehaviour as well as on the American television series Pennyworth. 2020 saw her ascend to bonafide stardom with her turn as Diana, Princess of Wales on the Netflix series The Crown, for which she scored an Emmy nomination and won a Golden Globe Award.

Coming Out: Corrin rocked the showbiz world in April 2021 following her Golden Globe win. The actress posted a picture to her Instagram wearing a bridal dress with the caption “Ur fave queer bride.” The image set off wide speculation about Corrin’s gender identity and sexuality, especially after she updated her pronouns on her Instagram account to “she/they.” In an August interview with The New York Times, Corrin further clarified that she identifies as nonbinary. “My journey with that is still evolving and quite recent,” she told the newspaper.

Chosen Family: For Corrin, playing a queer icon such as Princess Diana–someone who advocated for LGBTQ people at the height of the AIDS crisis and Thatcherism–is both an honor and a victory for the community.

“It’s wonderful to know that I’ve played someone who was such a help to so many people in that community and so supportive to that community,” Corrin said. “I think I’d be lying if I said it didn’t help me in my journey with everything to play someone like Diana. She was so openhearted to everything and explored so much. I feel like Diana helped me explore so many depths of myself and really do a big internal discovery of what I was feeling about everything because she was a very complex person. It feels great. I was very honored.”

With Emma Corrin as part of our queer family, so do we.

