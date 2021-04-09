Emma Corrin, Princess Diana of ‘The Crown,’ appears to have come out

Golden Globe-winning actress Emma Corrin has just posted a strange Instagram message in which she appears to have come out as queer.

The actress posted an image of herself wearing a bridal gown and veil to her Instagram. The brief caption has caused international eyebrows to raise.

“Ur fave queer bride,” she wrote, promoting a photoshoot she did with the UK magazine Pop. She also appears on the cover of the magazine in tights and a jacked with closely-cropped hair–a definite androgynous look.

Corrin has yet to clarify or elaborate on her remarks.

Emma Corrin, 25, shot to international superstardom appearing in the acclaimed fourth season of The Crown on Netflix. In the series, she plays the late Diana, Princess of Wales during the lead-up marriage to Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor). One of the season’s major storylines follows Diana as she adjusts to palace life and the cold reception to her among the Royal Family. Corrin’s performance earned wide praise, and the actress won a Golden Globe for her performance earlier this year. Her co-star, Gillian Anderson, who plays Margret Thatcher, also won a Golden Globe and is also queer as well.