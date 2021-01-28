Here’s a video of ‘The Crown’ cast busting moves to Lizzo. You’re welcome.

Netflix‘s The Crown has captivated audiences with behind-closed-door royal intrigue and backroom politics, but there’s one thing sorely missing from the hit series: Lizzo.
To rectify this glaring omission, here’s the cast — including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher — enjoying a “Good As Hell” dance break between shooting.
As Anderson explained on a recent Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance, Colman was the instigator and we thank her.
Watch: