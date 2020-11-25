Everyone’s talking about Orlando Bloom’s supershort short shorts and thighs

Orlando Bloom has the entire internet feeling awfully thirsty and thankful this Thanksgiving Eve after photos of him wearing a pair of supershort short shorts began circulating on Twitter.

Bloom was snapped running errands and grabbing coffee in Los Angeles over the weekend. The paparazzo who got the pics, god bless him, somehow managed to capture the 43-year-old heartthrob from every angle.

The internet has responded accordingly…

still thinking about those pics of Orlando Bloom. pic.twitter.com/o4tbKafIgP — Tevin JC ?? (@TevinJC) November 24, 2020

TRYING NOT TO BE HORNY ON THE TL BUT ORLANDO BLOOM’S THIGHS pic.twitter.com/SHhb7YMs3j — m. (@atkinsassits) November 24, 2020

“You have my sword!”

“And my bow!”

“And my ass!” pic.twitter.com/Z979PlYc1N — Simpbo (@grantgenske) November 24, 2020

how many more times today must I stop scrolling the TL to admire the integrity of grocery-fetching Orlando Bloom's athleisure, straining yet resolutely stretched over his Ent-sized quads and rotund Legolussy — Adam Moussa (@adamjmoussa) November 24, 2020

Time to play our favorite game again..briefs or shorts liner? I think I am going briefs on this one. Orlando Bloom's butt pic.twitter.com/xZD1SF6kW8 — Theo (@NewBoxersorBrfs) November 24, 2020

just a hole for orlando bloom pic.twitter.com/VYFrbLTzkY — andrea (@witnessandrea) November 24, 2020

