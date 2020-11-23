Zachary Quinto offers his six pack and manspread as a Thanksgiving appetizer

Thanksgiving is just a few days away.

This year, we’re thankful for our health, the health of our loved ones, and Zachary Quinto’s six pack and manspread, which he graciously shared with his nearly 1 million Instagram followers over the weekend.

“Saturday sits,” Quinto captioned the photo of himself basking in the afternoon sunshine while looking effortlessly sexy in a pair of short blue swim trunks.

#grateful!

The photo racked up almost 75,000 likes in just 24 hours and over 1,000 very thirsty comments.

“My sister is concerned now because my mouth was gaping open,” one person wrote.

“My prince was so unjustly handsome,” another person commented.

Scroll down for more pics from Zachary’s Instagram page…

