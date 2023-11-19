Ex-Disney star Dan Benson contemplates ditching OnlyFans & now we’re all worked up

The end of the Screen Actor’s Guild strike has former child star Dan Benson rethinking his OnlyFans career.

The 37-year-old initially rose to fame playing Zeke Beakerman on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2013.

Audiences of a certain age remember him for starring alongside Selena Gomez, David Henrie, and Jake T. Austin on the fantasy teen sitcom. But in the years since the series went off the air, Benson transformed physically into quite the adult.

In 2022, Benson, who is straight, started making adult content exclusively for gay men on OnlyFans. He wears skimpy underwear, dabbles in bondage, uses toys, and bares it all. Fun fact: Benson’s Twitter/X account is a cornucopia of work-unfriendly content that you can peruse for free at your own risk.

While he initially made headlines for joining the online subscription-based platform, Benson has since spoken openly about being proud to create the content that he does. There’s no shame to his OF game and we support that.

Prior to becoming an adult entertainer, Benson’s last acting credit was in an independent comedy called “Killing Diaz” in 2018, per IMDB.

But the recent end of the actor’s strike appears to have Benson ready to re-launch his Hollywood dreams.

“I am coming out of retirement!! The actor strike is over!” Benson captioned a TikTok video. “Dan who played zeke on wizards of waverly place is making a massive comeback!”

Flashing his bulging biceps in a sleeveless t-shirt, Benson detailed his excitement about returning to mainstream fare.

“We have a new contract. That means I can get back to work! Creating characters! Going to auditions!” he said, before the reality of the day-to-day duties started to take hold. “Driving …in … LA traffic… every day.”

With his new plan in place, Benson then addressed the need to expunge his adult content past from everyone’s consciousness.

“So I need everyone to kinda forget that I did the whole go to adult entertainment thing. I need you to not Google me …ever again. So just don’t Google me and we’ll just forget about that stuff,” he added. “And we’ll get back to focusing on what’s important, not my pee-pee but my acting skills.”

However, it soon became apparent that the entire monologue was an acting exercise in itself, as Benson quickly changed course about ever wanting to resume having the life of a struggling actor.

“Because everyone knows it was my acting skills that catapulted me to,” he took a pause, before announcing, “I’m just kidding. I’m definitely not doing any of that. Love you though.”

It’s no wonder Benson isn’t looking to end his highly profitable income stream from OnlyFans.

Last week, the former Disney star shared a video where he disclosed how he made “next to nothing on residuals” from Wizards of Waverly Place and couldn’t afford to even buy medicated dog food for his pup.

His financial hardships turned him on to creating OnlyFans content and now makes “so much money that I’m scared to give an accurate amount. That’s how much I’m making right now.” Make it rain!

Despite having a gay male fanbase and performing for their delight, Benson previously disclosed he doesn’t plan on ever having sex with men.

“I’m not going to have sex with men on camera because everyone wants to see it,” he told Page Six. “I don’t want to look back in 10 years and go, ‘OK, I made all this money, I got all this fame because of this, but goddamn it, I was doing all these things that made me feel uncomfortable just for that.”

However, the frequently asked questions of his OnlyFans page seems to indicate it isn’t totally out of the question.

“Would you ever hook up with a guy? – Probably not.”



That’s not a downright no and we’ll take it!

Check out more of Benson’s thirsty but less scandalous content from his Instagram page below: