EXCLUSIVE: Your first look at star-studded romantic musical ‘Glitter & Doom,’ set to the music of Indigo Girls

Image Credit: ‘Glitter & Doom,’ Frameline47

This coming week, the Bay Area welcomes the return of Frameline, the longest-running LGBTQ+ film festival in the world. From June 14 – 24, Frameline47 takes over San Francisco and beyond with a jaw-dropping collection of world premieres, centerpiece screenings, shorts programs, and so much more.

Among our most anticipated of the fest is the U.S. premiere of the dazzling queer romance, Glitter & Doom, an original jukebox musical film featuring the hit songs of the Grammy Award-winning duo Indigo Girls.

If “Closer To Fine” is stuck in your head for the rest of the day at the mere mention of Indigo Girls… you’re welcome.

In the film, that beloved track and so many more chart the course for a star-crossed romance between—wait for it—Glitter and Doom.

Glitter (Filipino pop star Alex Diaz) is a carefree Ivy League grad who, despite his mother’s concerns (played by Ming-Na Wen, the voice of Mulan) decides he wants to run off and join the circus as a clown. Meanwhile, musician Doom (newcomer Alan Cammish) has a mom who presents her own issues (Missi Pyle), plus he’s struggling to book a gig at the local gay bar because his music is a bit of a downer. In other words, their names suit them!

Despite their differences, it’s love at first sight for these two aspiring artist who find themselves wondering if this is a romance meant to last, or if they’ll only be getting in the way of one another’s dreams.

Image Credit: ‘Glitter & Doom,’ Frameline47

From director Tom Gustafson and writer Cory Krueckenberg (the team behind underrated queer gem Were The World Mine), the film rounds out its cast with an eclectic Who’s Who of queer icons, including the legendary Peppermint, comedy stars Tig Notaro and Lea DeLaria, Kate Pierson of the B-52s, and—you guessed it—the Indigo Girls themselves.

Ahead of the Glitter & Doom s debut at Frameline47, Queerty is thrilled to share an exclusive first look at the film, one that showcases the colorful fantasy of its musical sequences and the beautiful harmony between its singing stars.

Check out the musical clip below—set to Indigo Girls’ “World Falls”—and then, if you’re in the Bay Area, don’t miss your chance to see the film at SF’s historic Castro Theatre on June 22 with the filmmakers and Alex Diaz in attendance!