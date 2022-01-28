Ezra Miller posts cryptic video threatening the Ku Klux Klan

Actor Ezra Miller has posted a cryptic video message to their Instagram in which they appear to be sending a message to a local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.

Miller, wearing a ring with the emblem of The Flash (a character they play), appears to be in a vehicle whilst recording the message.

They say the message is directed at the “Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan.”

“Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns. OK?” said the 29-year-old actor, who uses they/them pronouns.

“Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now — and you know what I am talking about — then, you know, we’ll do it for you, if that’s really what you want. Talk to you soon, OK. Bye.”

In the accompanying caption, Miller asked their followers to share the video.

“Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let’s save some lives now ok babies? Love you like woah.”

For those who don’t know, the Ku Klux Klan is a white supremacist terrorist and hate group.

In the comments, some expressed concern.

“Ezra are things alright? I’m serious,” said one.

“Are you okay? Are you literally in danger? I’m not even being sarcastic when I ask this,” questioned another.

The video has led to Miller trending on Twitter.

Ezra Miller vs. The KKK wasn’t on my 2022 bingo card, but I’ll take it. — meg. (@wondermeg_) January 27, 2022

Ezra Miller calling out a specific chapter of the kkk and telling them to kill themselves or they’ll get killed is now the gold standard for celebrity activism. I’m so in love with them. — Owen 🦇 (@SouljaGameFan) January 27, 2022

Ezra Miller telling the KKK to kill themselves is quite possibly the funniest and most gangster shit I’ve seen in a minute https://t.co/g7BKs0F7qT — Film Director Eef. (@wakkowolf22) January 27, 2022

According to Variety, Miller, is set to star in their own DC film, The Flash, due out on Nov. 4. They will also feature as the character Credence Barebone in Warners’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on April 15. Representatives for Miller have not responded to requests for comment about the video.