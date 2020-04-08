WATCH: Video appears to show Ezra Miller choking woman; film futures in jeopardy

Queer screen star Ezra Miller has become the center of backlash after a video of the actor appears to show him attacking and choking a woman.
Miller, known for roles in Justice League and the Fantastic Beasts series, appears in the video saying “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” to a female fan. He then grabs her by the throat and pushes her against some kind of metal container before pushing her to the ground. Variety has confirmed that the altercation took place at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland on April 1.
Related: Out actor Ezra Miller is apparently part of a queer, polyamorous sex group
According to eyewitnesses, a group of “pushy” fans approached Miller, who eventually lost his temper. The seven-second video leaves out any other context for the confrontation. The woman in question appears laughing and smiling before Miller grabs her.
Bar staff confirmed that Miller frequents the venue when visiting Reykjavik and that he was escorted from the premises following the incident.
Miller and his reps have yet to comment on the video, which has gone viral. The actor is scheduled to appear in both a third Fantastic Beasts film as well as the superhero film The Flash. Podcast The Lords of Longbox now reports that Warner Bros. may cancel The Flash altogether, as it has already undergone several different script incarnations and changes in creative personnel.
Warner Bros. has not commented on the incident.
3 Comments
Vince
Yep. Drunk dumbass chokes drunk dumbass fan.
Tempus
I don’t know why but Ezra Miller for a while now has just given me a vibe that he’s got emotional & psychological issues so this doesn’t exactly shock me. I am surprised by the form it took but I felt like something would snap eventually though physical assault was not on my radar. Obviously you can’t really tell what set him off yet I don’t see how his actions can be justified as his response was…intense.
LARRY
The biggest problem with Queerty and its click bait is that until we have both sides of the story which we obviously DO NOT its tempting to jump to conclusion. I agree with Tempus that Ezra strikes me as odd but that is what makes us human. I will be withholding any judgement until we know the whole story…I will also NOT judge if she truly deserved what she got…nor will I judge if he was in the wrong and it destroys his career.