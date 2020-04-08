WATCH: Video appears to show Ezra Miller choking woman; film futures in jeopardy

Queer screen star Ezra Miller has become the center of backlash after a video of the actor appears to show him attacking and choking a woman.

Miller, known for roles in Justice League and the Fantastic Beasts series, appears in the video saying “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” to a female fan. He then grabs her by the throat and pushes her against some kind of metal container before pushing her to the ground. Variety has confirmed that the altercation took place at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland on April 1.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of “pushy” fans approached Miller, who eventually lost his temper. The seven-second video leaves out any other context for the confrontation. The woman in question appears laughing and smiling before Miller grabs her.

Bar staff confirmed that Miller frequents the venue when visiting Reykjavik and that he was escorted from the premises following the incident.

Miller and his reps have yet to comment on the video, which has gone viral. The actor is scheduled to appear in both a third Fantastic Beasts film as well as the superhero film The Flash. Podcast The Lords of Longbox now reports that Warner Bros. may cancel The Flash altogether, as it has already undergone several different script incarnations and changes in creative personnel.

Warner Bros. has not commented on the incident.