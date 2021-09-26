tikalk

The Folsom Street Fair’s surprising history, Wicked’s race problem, & a gay prison pen pal

It’ll be a while before you can catch Billy Eichner’s historic all openly LGBTQ+ cast on the big screen. In the meantime, catch up on what gay TikTok had to offer this week:

Dr. Eric Cervini highlighted the important history of the Folsom Street Fair.

@ericcerviniQUEER GLOSSARY: Folsom Street Fair

The “travel dad” meme got a gay dad edition.

@ogmetz17#traveldad #vacationdad #barcelona #fyp #foryou

Gottmik got butchered.

@jessebslayedGOT. MIK. #emmys #dragrace #drag #tv #awards #redcarpet #celebrity #gay #studytok #montero #fyp

MacArthur High School in Irving, Texas became the capital of high school homophobia.

@ladygwenuveire75#greenscreenvideo LET’S STAND WITH THEM!!!

Tyler, the Creator finally met Lil Nas X.

Disneyland celebrated Gay Days.

@sanvicenteblvdThe conservative Midwest family in front of me were so confused #IDeserveTuitionContest #gay #disney #lgbt #lgbtq

The kids uncovered an olllddd problem.

@gba098#stitch with @novelview Turn their toxic masculinity against them to save your #queer spaces!

Isaiah Harris got a prison pen pal.

@isaiah_harris_333His name is Antonio… 👀💕 ##foryoupage ##foryou ##fyp ##prison ##prisonletters ##art ##prisonart

Andre Korrie got new shoes

@drdre4000Reply to @theneedletok About to increase my carbon footprint ##chemistry ##professor ##college

And Sean McManus called out Wicked.

@seanie_macit’s time to have real conversations about racism in the theatre industry, particularly when it comes to casting.

