The Folsom Street Fair’s surprising history, Wicked’s race problem, & a gay prison pen pal

It’ll be a while before you can catch Billy Eichner’s historic all openly LGBTQ+ cast on the big screen. In the meantime, catch up on what gay TikTok had to offer this week:
Dr. Eric Cervini highlighted the important history of the Folsom Street Fair.
@ericcerviniQUEER GLOSSARY: Folsom Street Fair
The “travel dad” meme got a gay dad edition.
@ogmetz17#traveldad #vacationdad #barcelona #fyp #foryou
Gottmik got butchered.
@jessebslayedGOT. MIK. #emmys #dragrace #drag #tv #awards #redcarpet #celebrity #gay #studytok #montero #fyp
MacArthur High School in Irving, Texas became the capital of high school homophobia.
@ladygwenuveire75#greenscreenvideo LET’S STAND WITH THEM!!!
Tyler, the Creator finally met Lil Nas X.
@lilnasx♬ DONT WANT IT – Lil Nas X
Disneyland celebrated Gay Days.
@sanvicenteblvdThe conservative Midwest family in front of me were so confused #IDeserveTuitionContest #gay #disney #lgbt #lgbtq
The kids uncovered an olllddd problem.
@gba098#stitch with @novelview Turn their toxic masculinity against them to save your #queer spaces!
Isaiah Harris got a prison pen pal.
@isaiah_harris_333His name is Antonio… 👀💕 ##foryoupage ##foryou ##fyp ##prison ##prisonletters ##art ##prisonart
Andre Korrie got new shoes
@drdre4000Reply to @theneedletok About to increase my carbon footprint ##chemistry ##professor ##college
And Sean McManus called out Wicked.
@seanie_macit’s time to have real conversations about racism in the theatre industry, particularly when it comes to casting.