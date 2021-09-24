Billy Eichner casts LGBTQ actors in all the main roles for his new studio rom-com

More cast members have been announced for Billy Eichner’s big comedy movie project with Universal.

Besides taking a lead role in Bros, Eichner, 42, will executive produce the movie and is co-writing the script with director Nicholas Stolle (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him To The Greek). Judd Apatow will serve as producer.

It was previously revealed that Luke Macfarlane will play Eichner’s love interest in Bros. Macfarlane, who came out as gay in 2008 whilst appearing in ABC’s Brothers and Sisters, is also known for his role in Killjoys and appearances in several Hallmark movies.

It’s now been revealed that LGBTQ talent has been cast for all the major roles, including the heterosexual characters.

These include TS Madison (Zola), gender non-conforming entertainer Miss Lawrence (Star, The United States vs. Billie Holiday); RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Symone, in her big screen debut; Guillermo Diaz (Scandal, Weeds and Half Baked); and Guy Branum, the creator, and host of TruTV’s Talk Show the Game Show.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, Eichner said, “I could not be more proud or excited about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of Bros. After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalize both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast.

“And while Bros may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s ‘gay best friend.’

“And beyond all of that, this cast is fucking hysterical and you’re going to love them.”

On Twitter, Eichner said: “This is the best thing EVER! I could not possibly be more excited to tell you the ENTIRE main cast for my rom com BROS will be ALL openly LGBTQ+ actors!!! Yes, even in all the straight roles! This is a first for a major studio film. LET’S MAKE HISTORY!!!”

Bros, which will follow two men with commitment issues who attempt to enter a relationship with one another, is due for release on August 12, 2022.

Besides this project, Eichner is also working on a second gay-themed movie entitled Ex-Husbands. Described as a War of the Roses-style “big, gay divorce comedy”, it’s being developed for Amazon.

