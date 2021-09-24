This TikToker just blasted straight women in gay bars. She’s totally going viral.

decrying the invasion of gay and lesbian spaces by straight women. Elizahhh made the statement following a lament by a fellow TikToker that she went to a gay bar, hit on five women, and all five turned out to be straight. She further notes that COVID-19 has resulted in mass closures of LGBTQ bars and clubs nationwide

“No, because literally. There used to be 200 lesbian bars in the US. Now there are 21. 21 lesbian bars. There are 800 gay bars in the US, which sounds like a lot. I mean, a lot more than 21 sure. But it’s actually not that many. Straight people have everywhere else, literally everywhere. Everywhere. And we want one safe space for us and then y’all take over? I’m not even saying whether or not they should or should not come to gay bars. But if y’all are going to be allies and stand with us until we actually tell you what we want and what’s hurting us then you’re performative and not actually allies. Y’all want a safe space? So do we. And we have none, so…”