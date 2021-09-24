This TikToker just blasted straight women in gay bars. She’s totally going viral.

@elizahhh##stitch with @sophiamastt y’all allies until it stops being convenient for you. ##fyp ##fy ##lgbtq ##lesbian ##gaybar ##gay ##lgbt♬ original sound – eliza🦋
“No, because literally. There used to be 200 lesbian bars in the US. Now there are 21. 21 lesbian bars. There are 800 gay bars in the US, which sounds like a lot. I mean, a lot more than 21 sure. But it’s actually not that many. Straight people have everywhere else, literally everywhere. Everywhere. And we want one safe space for us and then y’all take over? I’m not even saying whether or not they should or should not come to gay bars. But if y’all are going to be allies and stand with us until we actually tell you what we want and what’s hurting us then you’re performative and not actually allies. Y’all want a safe space? So do we. And we have none, so…”–Lesbian TikTok star Elizahhh decrying the invasion of gay and lesbian spaces by straight women. Elizahhh made the statement following a lament by a fellow TikToker that she went to a gay bar, hit on five women, and all five turned out to be straight. She further notes that COVID-19 has resulted in mass closures of LGBTQ bars and clubs nationwide.
2 Comments
UlfRaynor
Amen sister, PREACH!!!
LAtvGuy
I don’t really go to gay bars anymore, but the last time I did, I was surprised at how this female bachelorette party had taken over the place. There also several straight couples. In my 20’s and 30’s, I could go to gay bars, flirt with guys and know they were gay. Now it seems you never know for sure.