Former actor Kevin Sorbo has some pretty wild theories about why nobody will hire him

Former actor/COVID-denying MAGA lunatic Kevin Sorbo has been trending all morning on Twitter X after going on Fox News to whine about how he can’t find anyone to hire him.

“It was sad to me.You know, my manager and agent for so many years said that we can’t get you jobs anymore, work with you because of you being a Christian, being a conservative,” the Bitch Slap actor said.

“And I almost had to laugh at that because it’s an industry that screams for tolerance, and yet it’s a one-way street. It screams for freedom of speech. But Hollywood’s a one-way street as well. And that’s just too bad, you know.”

Then, in typical Christian love-the-sinner-but-also-hate-the-sinner fashion, the Wog Boy 2: Kings of Mykonos star added, “But I love the industry. I love the movies and TV.”

Kevin Sorbo says he wasn’t able to get acting jobs anymore because he’s a christian. pic.twitter.com/5jzrmhtdq0 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 21, 2023

We’re gonna go out on a limb and say the reason the Bernie the Dolphin actor hasn’t been able to find a job has a lot to do with the fact that he hasn’t had a hit since Hercules: The Legendary Journeys was canceled in 1999.

Then, of course, there’s incessant tweeting about stuff like COVID, mask mandates, vaccines, ANTIFA, leftist agitators, LGBTQ+ people, and other patently false right-wing conspiracy theories.

Plus his undying support for Trump and the insurrectionists, who he wrongly calls “patriots”.

Oh, and that awful haircut he’s had since last century.

Yes, there are a lot of reasons why the Christmas Angel co-star can’t keep a job. But being a Christian isn’t one of them. After all, there are plenty of working actors and other Hollywood professionals who identify as Christian and don’t have any trouble finding employment.

Speaking to Fox News, the 64-year-old Pool Boy: Drowning Out the Fury actor called his inability to land work “weird,” saying, “I mean, here’s the thing. We have such a huge divide in our country right now, and it’s perpetuated by the mainstream media, perpetuated by movies, TV. I don’t harbor that kind of anger and hatred towards people. I have a different point of view.”

His tweets, however, tell a much different story. He’s constantly railing against anything and everything “woke”. Here’s a recent sampling:

Porn keeps men docile; that’s why america refuses to ban OnlyFans. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 20, 2023

Kari Lake is the type of woman Michelle Obama wishes he could be. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 13, 2023

Diversity for the sake of diversity erases culture. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 19, 2023

How is not wanting to mutilate children a controversial topic? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) July 29, 2023

Why do archeologists refer to human remains as only "male or female" and none of the 700 other genders? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) June 10, 2023

The left looks to be offended by everything. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) July 19, 2023

As a result of constantly spewing hate speech, lies, and misinformation, the Cloudberry Kingdom voice actor has been banned from numerous social media platforms, the largest one being Facebook, which deactivated his page in 2021.

“Even LinkedIn took me down,” he told Fox News. “They don’t like the truth. I say on [X, formerly Twitter], I said, ‘I need more conspiracy theories because all of mine came true.’ But did Facebook apologize for taking me down even though I was right? No, because they don’t like the truth. The truth is too difficult for some people to take.”

But the Sorority Party Massacre star says he is undeterred. In addition to self-producing and self-directed his own VOD movies, he’s become a “motivational” speaker.

Being blacklisted from Hollywood, he says, “put me on a road that I never thought I’d be on, which is the talk circuit. And I do probably about 12 to 15 speaking events a year and covering everything from pro-life to Christian education to medical to whatever it may be.”

Sobro’s new film “Miracle in East Texas”, which he made with his wife, Sam, and which was completed in 2019 is set to play in select theaters for three days in October.