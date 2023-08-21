Former actor Kevin Sorbo has some pretty wild theories about why nobody will hire him

Former actor/COVID-denying MAGA lunatic Kevin Sorbo has been trending all morning on
“It was sad to me.You know, my manager and agent for so many years said that we can’t get you jobs anymore, work with you because of you being a Christian, being a conservative,” the Bitch Slap actor said.
“And I almost had to laugh at that because it’s an industry that screams for tolerance, and yet it’s a one-way street. It screams for freedom of speech. But Hollywood’s a one-way street as well. And that’s just too bad, you know.”
Then, in typical Christian love-the-sinner-but-also-hate-the-sinner fashion, the Wog Boy 2: Kings of Mykonos star added, “But I love the industry. I love the movies and TV.”
We’re gonna go out on a limb and say the reason the Bernie the Dolphin actor hasn’t been able to find a job has a lot to do with the fact that he hasn’t had a hit since Hercules: The Legendary Journeys was canceled in 1999.
Then, of course, there’s incessant tweeting about stuff like COVID, mask mandates, vaccines, ANTIFA, leftist agitators, LGBTQ+ people, and other patently false right-wing conspiracy theories.
Plus his undying support for Trump and the insurrectionists, who he wrongly calls “patriots”.
Oh, and that awful haircut he’s had since last century.
Yes, there are a lot of reasons why the Christmas Angel co-star can’t keep a job. But being a Christian isn’t one of them. After all, there are plenty of working actors and other Hollywood professionals who identify as Christian and don’t have any trouble finding employment.
Speaking to Fox News, the 64-year-old Pool Boy: Drowning Out the Fury actor called his inability to land work “weird,” saying, “I mean, here’s the thing. We have such a huge divide in our country right now, and it’s perpetuated by the mainstream media, perpetuated by movies, TV. I don’t harbor that kind of anger and hatred towards people. I have a different point of view.”
His tweets, however, tell a much different story. He’s constantly railing against anything and everything “woke”. Here’s a recent sampling:
As a result of constantly spewing hate speech, lies, and misinformation, the Cloudberry Kingdom voice actor has been banned from numerous social media platforms, the largest one being Facebook, which deactivated his page in 2021.
“Even LinkedIn took me down,” he told Fox News. “They don’t like the truth. I say on [X, formerly Twitter], I said, ‘I need more conspiracy theories because all of mine came true.’ But did Facebook apologize for taking me down even though I was right? No, because they don’t like the truth. The truth is too difficult for some people to take.”
But the Sorority Party Massacre star says he is undeterred. In addition to self-producing and self-directed his own VOD movies, he’s become a “motivational” speaker.
Being blacklisted from Hollywood, he says, “put me on a road that I never thought I’d be on, which is the talk circuit. And I do probably about 12 to 15 speaking events a year and covering everything from pro-life to Christian education to medical to whatever it may be.”
Sobro’s new film “Miracle in East Texas”, which he made with his wife, Sam, and which was completed in 2019 is set to play in select theaters for three days in October.
amane
Loved all the ridiculous movie titles spread throughout the article. Guess he’s not looking for serious roles.
ZzBomb
“The left looks to be offended by everything”
Honey, a movie based off a child’s doll offends you. Yall set the bar low as it is.
Fahd
It’s funny how the writer took the trouble to pepper the article with the ridiculous titles of Sorbo’s B (or worse) movies/credits. Definitely builds the argument that he can’t get a job not because he’s a Christian, but rather because he’s a bad actor with a long list of lousy credits. True that.
In the past, people who had such views kept them to themselves or moved to an assisted living community.
Also, I’m sick and tired of these so-called Christians playing victim. They’re phonies who would gladly impose their crackpot views on the rest of us if they could.
Brian
I’m tired, too. The last straw for me was when Starbucks had seasonal cups that were red and green, but they did not include a picture of Jesus nor the word “Jesus” printed anywhere. Christians angrily shouted that the red and green coloring wasn’t enough. How absurd. Why should a privately owned coffee company have to put an image of Jesus’s face on their cups? After that, I haven’t been able to listen to anything from Christians ever again. Their religion is no less ridiculous than Scientology.
Brian
Christianity is the world’s largest religion, by far, and almost all of them have jobs. His whining couldn’t be farther from the truth.
WillParkinson
As the lovely Lucy Lawless replied to him:
No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys,homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst.
Jim
Poor Kevin doesn’t realize people don’t like him
abfab
I love this bit:
12 to 15 speaking events a year and covering everything from pro-life to Christian education to medical to whatever
Den
Mostly “whatever” is my guess.
dbmcvey
So, was one of his excuses that he’s an obnoxious religious zealot who’s not fun to work with? Or that he was never a good actor and now that his looks have faded there’s no point in casting him? I mean, even Hallmark won’t hire him.
cc423
What an amazing lack of self awareness. The only reason he was cast in the first place was because of his looks… which have obviously evaporated at this point in his career. No one is hiring him because he lost his only and best asset.
abfab
Even that best asset was cheezy. To me he was too good looking and not that attractive, if you catch my drift Saint Kevin.
Mister P
It’s because he is a douchebag, not because he is Christian.
PoetDaddy
Why no one will hire Kevin Sorbo:
1. He’s no longer young and pretty
2. He has never been able to act
3. He’s a massive piece of shit
abfab
4. He’s still conceited
5. He’s more boring that Rhonda Santa
6. He’s a GOPTROLL
moviemag
You took the words right outta my mouth. Once his youthful good looks faded, his lack of acting ability became all too apparent…
Mack
He’s no different than Dean Cain, Scott Baio, and Kirk Cameron, they were young and pretty but couldn’t act worth shit and still think they can. There are a lot of has been actors out there and most don’t go around blaming their faked shit on why they can’t get a job.
YellowMarc
No tolerance for the intolerant.
abfab
Good God! The last time we all piled on someone this hard and this fast was for the late and lovely Kirstey Alley.
Rambeaux
Since Hercules ended almost 25 years ago and hardly anyone has heard of you since, perhaps a career in TV retail, selling trusses with the Hercules emblem on them.
Or you could build a funeral pyre and jump on it like the real Hercules did.
Kangol2
Hideous right-wing freak Sorbo someday will realize that words and actions have consequences!
Then again, given what a fragile snowflake he is, maybe not!
gjg64
One work; Who?
dbmcvey
There are many, many Christian actors who work consistently because they’re not using their religion to look down on other people.
Brian
Kirk and Candace Cameron both run Christian media companies. Why can’t he manage to get a job with them? Both of their companies proudly discriminate against non-Christians, so it should be easy for him. Maybe he’s unemployed because he’s not *worth* hiring.
mildredspierce
64 year old men should stop dying their hair a dark colour. Embrace the grey or look foolish.
m
I hope he doesn’t kill himself…?
Ooh, dinner time!
smittoons
Started rewatching The OC for mindless kicks, and this reminded me I’m going to have to see him quite a lot if I make it all the way to the end.
inbama
He is unable to accept that his career was built on his looks, and they’re gone, and he lashes out at the world that’s moved on. His self-righteous professions of religiosity hides his envy-based rage from no one but himself.
If you know people in theater or film, you’ve seen many variations of this same story. It’s a muscleman’s “Sunset Boulevard” with evangelism.
phillycap
Maybe there’s a less nefarious reason. You’re just not very talented Once in a while you were attractive to certain people. But like chachi, people outgrew you. You’re not the only actor not working. There’s lots of immensively talented actors who are unemployed.