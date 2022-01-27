what a joke

Kevin Sorbo just reminded everyone he’s the dumbest has-been on Twitter, in case anyone forgot

Former Hercules star and COVID-19 denialist Kevin Sorbo has ignited yet another Twitter firestorm when he tried (and failed) to insult people who live in California.

“Every day I thank God I don’t live in commiefornia,” the 63-year-old actor wrote.

Things quickly backfired, however, when people pointed out that Sorbo lists his place of residence in California right there on his Twitter profile.

Sorbo has become something of an infamous Twitter personality thanks to the mix of right-wing conspiracy theories, COVID-19 misinformation, and generally asinine rhetoric he tweets on a regular basis.

Last January, his friend and former co-star, queer icon Lucy Lawless, publicly blasted him for calling January 6 Capitol insurrectionists “patriots.”

“No, Peanut,” she tweeted. “They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys, homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst.”

And now, for further reading pleasure, here are a few more the best responses to Sorbo’s “commiefornia” stupidity…

