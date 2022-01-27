Kevin Sorbo just reminded everyone he’s the dumbest has-been on Twitter, in case anyone forgot

Former Hercules star and COVID-19 denialist Kevin Sorbo has ignited yet another Twitter firestorm when he tried (and failed) to insult people who live in California.
“Every day I thank God I don’t live in commiefornia,” the 63-year-old actor wrote.
Things quickly backfired, however, when people pointed out that Sorbo lists his place of residence in California right there on his Twitter profile.
Sorbo has become something of an infamous Twitter personality thanks to the mix of right-wing conspiracy theories, COVID-19 misinformation, and generally asinine rhetoric he tweets on a regular basis.
Last January, his friend and former co-star, queer icon Lucy Lawless, publicly blasted him for calling January 6 Capitol insurrectionists “patriots.”
Bosch
We need to find out what kind of drugs this guy has been taking, so that we can avoid them.
Cam
Like all right wing trolls, Sorbo will lie about anything.
cuteguy
Men usually age like fine wine, then there are exceptions like this m0ron