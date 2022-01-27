Kevin Sorbo just reminded everyone he’s the dumbest has-been on Twitter, in case anyone forgot

Former Hercules star and COVID-19 denialist Kevin Sorbo has ignited yet another Twitter firestorm when he tried (and failed) to insult people who live in California.

“Every day I thank God I don’t live in commiefornia,” the 63-year-old actor wrote.

Things quickly backfired, however, when people pointed out that Sorbo lists his place of residence in California right there on his Twitter profile.

You're a rocket scientist, Kevin Sorbo. pic.twitter.com/we6bwTxqPw — Blobert DeNiro (@BlobertDeNiro) January 26, 2022

Sorbo has become something of an infamous Twitter personality thanks to the mix of right-wing conspiracy theories, COVID-19 misinformation, and generally asinine rhetoric he tweets on a regular basis.

Last January, his friend and former co-star, queer icon Lucy Lawless, publicly blasted him for calling January 6 Capitol insurrectionists “patriots.”