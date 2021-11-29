Kevin Sorbo just gave Scott Baio a run for his money as the dumbest has-been on Twitter

Move over Scott Baio, there’s a new has-been celebrity Trump supporter making a complete fool of himself on Twitter.

Former Hercules star/Trump supporter actor Kevin Sorbo took to the social media platform Thanksgiving weekend to argue that Democrats are sub-par presidents and that’s why none appear on Mount Rushmore.

“Ever wonder why there are no democrats on Mount Rushmore?” Sorbo tweeted November 27, referring to the carved facades of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Teddy Roosevelt.

It took no time at all for the replies to smack down Sorbo’s factually inaccurate claim.

“George Washington enacted a vaccine mandate. Jefferson invented progressive taxation. Lincoln crushed the racist secessionist traitors. Roosevelt was a staunch environmentalist. They were all Progressives,” noted The USA Singers. “Do you need any other history lessons today, you ignorant bonehead?”

For that matter, Jefferson was the first Democratic-Republican President, a party today known simply as the Democratic party. So, there’s that.

“What about Teddy? Republican in name only,” wrote William Nayavich. Roosevelt is widely cited by historians as the first modern Progressive president, having founded the Progressive Party.

“No. But now that you mention it… still, no,” added KerryOnAnon. “While you’re at it, you really should ask the Native Americans how they feel about it. I’ll give you a hint, it’s the same way some people feel about removing their ‘War of Northern Aggression'(their term, not mine) hero statues.”

“Obviously history wasn’t your best subject,” chided Buck Naked.

Other users took aim at Sorbo’s withering career, noting that the actor hasn’t headed up a major project in years…

This isn’t the first time Sorbo has gotten himself in trouble with fans over his tweets either.

Earlier this year, Sorbo’s longtime friend and former Hercules co-star Lucy Lawless publicly slammed him after he tweeted support of the January 6 Capitol insurrectionists, calling them “patriots.”

“No, Peanut,” she tweeted in January. “They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys, homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst.”

In October, Lawless spoke of her feud with Sorbo, telling Newsweek, “Those people who just foment ugliness from a distance, I think they deserve to be called out. So, that’s all that was…I think extremism is very injurious, and people who foment extremism and don’t really own it are chickensh*t.”

Kevin Sorbo once enjoyed a thriving career in the 1990s as the star of Hercules: The Legendary Journies. Of late, his career hasn’t done so well, appearing in low-budget faith-based and exploitation movies including God’s Not Dead, Let There Be Light, and Bernie the Dolphin.