ESPN reeeeeally doesn’t want to talk about former UFC star Michael Bisping’s homophobic hot mic moment

Former UFC star Michael Bisping was caught saying a homophobic slur on a hot mic over the weekend.

And unsurprisingly, the company isn’t addressing the controversy.

Bisping was working as an analyst for UFC 298 Saturday night, which aired on ESPN, the organization’s broadcast partner. When discussing the events of the evening, Bisping said “what a guy” in reference to one of the fighters on the card.

When the segment concluded, Bisping thought he was off-camera, and proceeded to critique his word choice using an anti-gay term.

But unbeknownst to him, his microphone was still on. As a result, the audience was treated to the following commentary: “What a guy?’ That’s ‘f*king gay. Bye bye.”

On social media, many UFC fans applauded–yes, applauded–Bisping for his hateful quip.

Okay this made me like Michael Bisping pic.twitter.com/5oKC9Abw1A — Tito (@higher_human1) February 18, 2024

Saturday’s incident was far from the first time Bisping, a former UFC Middleweight champion, has used anti-gay language in a public setting. His long history of homophobia dates back until at least 2011, when he called an opposing fighter a “f*ggot.”

In a promotional video for video for UFC 127, Bisping is captured calling his opponent, Jorge Rivera, a “f*ggot motherf*cker.”

What a gentleman!

Then in 2016, Bisping called another opponent, Luke Rockhold, an anti-gay slur following UFC 199.

“Go f*ck yourself…f*cking c*cksucker,” he said.

For good measure, Bisping also called Rockhold a “f*ggot.” (At least in that instance, Bisping realized his mistake, instructing the media to “delete that comment.”) But apparently, his regret in 2016 hasn’t changed his hateful lexicon.

For the sake of sanity, some UFC fans condemned Bisping for his latest episode Saturday night (though many, many more defended him in the comments).

Bisping said "that's gay" on an alternate broadcast and I just had to read like 30 people saying shit like "greatest commentator of all time", "I love hin 10x more now", "this is why he's the goat commentator"



Homophobes act like they are starved of homophobia — kevin stec (@StecKevin) February 19, 2024

When Outsports reached out to ESPN about Bisping’s language, the company said he “was not employed” by the network that night…despite holding a microphone emblazoned with ESPN’s logo.

UFC head Dana White hasn’t addressed Bisping, either.

This is the second time in as many months that UFC is dealing with the fallout from a star spouting anti-gay insults. Prior to UFC 297, Sean Strickland embarked on one of the most homophobic tirades we’ve ever heard from a pro athlete.

At a pre-fight press conference, MMA journalist Alex Lee asked Strickland about his previous statements rejecting a gay son.

Instead of answering, the octagon star berated Lee. First, Strickland asked him if he voted for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, before calling him the “enemy.”

Then Strickland asked Lee if he was gay. Lee, to his immense credit, kept his composure throughout the ugly ordeal.

“You’re part of the problem. Go f*ck yourself!,” Strickland shouted. “Everything that is wrong with the world is because of f*cking you.”

Later in his presser, Strickland attacked transgender people.

“Here’s the thing about Bud Light, 10 years ago, to be trans was a mental f*cking illness,” he said. “And now, all of a sudden, people like you have f*cking weaseled your way in the world. You are an infection. You are the definition of weakness. Everything that is wrong with the world is because of f*cking you.”

The fighter continued, “The world’s saying, ‘No, there are two genders. I don’t want my kids being taught about who they could f*ck in school. I don’t want my kids being taught about their sexual preference.’”

"You ask me some stupid sh*t like that? Go f*ck yourself."



Sean Strickland went off on a reporter who pressed him on past comments about the LGBTQ community at #UFC297 media day. pic.twitter.com/wyTEcUZLbv — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 17, 2024

White, who has a shameful past of defending his fighters’ homophobia, blamed Lee for “baiting” Strickland.

“I say it all the time: We’re in the fight business. If you get your feelings hurt that bad, you probably shouldn’t ask the type of questions when you know the answer you’re going to get from Strickland,” he said. “If you ask him–you know who he is, and if you ask him a certain question … he was baited in that question. It is what it is. It’s the fight business.”

White went on to say he doesn’t police fighters’ language.

“I don’t give anyone a leash,” White said. “A leash? Free speech. Control what people say? You’re going to tell people what to believe? I don’t f*cking tell any other human being what to say, what to think. There are no leashes on anyone. It’s ridiculous to say that I give somebody a leash. Free speech, brother. People can say whatever they want and believe whatever they want.”

While there are multiple out LGBTQ+ UFC fighters on the female side, including Bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington, there is only one in the men’s division. Jeff Molina came out as bisexual last year following following a video leak.

UFC competitors have an inglorious history of bursting into anti-gay tirades. Just a few months back, Charles Radtke launched into a homophobic rant following a match that he won.

“It felt great. And so f*ck you all you f*ggots up in the f*cking crowd,” he said.

Radtke’s opponent that night, Manel Kap, also heaped homophobic insults on one of his rivals.

“No-one, no-one is going to do anything, you know why? All your teammates is a bunch of f*ggots,” he said.

Given White’s previous indifference to hate speech, it’s not surprising he’s staying mum on Bisping’s outburst. ESPN’s silence, however, is more shocking.

The Disney-owned network claims to stand for inclusion. But yet, it hasn’t pushed back against these recent homophobic incidents, despite paying UFC $300 million annually for broadcasting rights.

Bisping is the latest high-profile UFC figure who attacked the gay community with impunity, and got away with it. But history shows he may not be as tough when facing an actual LGBTQ+ person.

Pennington says Strickland refused to make eye contact with her after his tirade. These guys are tough until they’re challenged.