UFC fighter comes out as bi following video leak

UFC fighter Jeff Molina (Photo: Twitter)

UFC flyweight fighter, Jeff Molina, has come out as bisexual after video footage of him engaged in sexual activity with another man leaked online.

Queerty readers may remember Molina, 25, from a news story we ran last summer. He wore official, UFC-produced Pride Month merchandise for a match in Las Vegas. Molina also spoke about being an LGBTQ ally. He clapped back against some of the homophobic reactions he experienced at the time.

“To all the dudes sliding in my DM’s I’m a straight guy but pshhh I’m flattered! ☺️ For all the homophobic dudes upset by me repping pride month on my fight kit y’all some fruit cups.”

It turns out that wasn’t the whole story. After a video leaked showing Molina giving a blow job to another man, the fighter posted a coming-out statement on his Twitter last Friday.

“I’ve tried to keep my dating life private”

“Welp.. this f***ing sucks,” Molina said. “Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken from me.

“I’ve tried to keep my dating life private from social media. I’ve dated girls my whole life and suppressed feelings I had throughout high school being on the wrestling team, throughout college pursuing MMA, and even after making part of the dream happen and getting into the UFC.

“’I’m a pretty masculine dude and that bro-y banter and sus sense of humor has always been how I am.

“The thought of my buddies, team-mates and [people] I look up to looking at me different – let alone treating me different – for something I can’t control was something I couldn’t fathom.

“’In a sport like this where a majority of the fans being the homophobic cocks*ckers they are I didn’t see myself doing this during this part of my career.

“I wanted to be known for my skills and what I’ve dedicated the last 11 years of my life to and not the ‘bi UFC fighter’ that I’m sure would be translated to ‘gay UFC fighter.’

“To the awful disturbed person that decided to post this ishh I hope it was worth it.

“At the end of the day I know my character, morals, and who I am as a person. As much as I’m getting hated on I’m getting an equal amount of support.”

Who is Jeff Molina?

Molina was born in New Jersey but grew up in Kansas. He made his UFC debut in April 2021. However, he was temporarily suspended by UFC in December following allegations of his involvement in a betting scheme, according to ESPN. Authorities continue to investigate those allegations.

One rival fighter took to social media to question the timing of Molina’s coming out.

Sean Strickland, 32, suggested the coming out shifts attention away from Molina’s suspension.

Jeff Molina suspended indefinitely for rigging fights, ruining MMA..



Everyone "POS"



Jeff Molina "I may of sucked a cock"



Everyone "you're so brave"



What the actual CNN is going on here.. Bro we don't care that you fuck dudes its 2023 we care that you're a pos cheater… — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 17, 2023

Strickland went on to ask, “Was this a planned leak?”

Meh mans looking at his career fading away.. was this a planned leak? — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 17, 2023

Strickland’s tweets prompted an angry response from Molina.

“Temporarily suspended until the investigation is over. I didn’t rig shit. but hope this empowers you to come out too bubba 😂🏳️‍🌈”