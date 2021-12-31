MMA fighter says he turned to gay sex work to help fund training

A mixed martial arts fighter, who briefly fought in America’s UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), has surprised fans by revealing he once turned to gay sex work to help fund his athletic ambitions.

Japanese MMA star Yoshinori Horie, 26, posted a statement to his Twitter revealing what happened.

He said that five years ago, aged 21, a friend told him he could earn easy money by giving a “handjob” to someone in Shibuya, a region in Tokyo.

Horie was led to believe it would be easy money, but said: “I was deceived in various ways.” However, “I didn’t have the money and I really wanted to do martial arts on my own.”

He says he earned 20,000 yen (approx. $175) in less than an hour, which is more than he would earn from two days of work.

He continued in a second tweet, “I was able to face martial arts in a short time, exceeding the amount of 2 days of part-time work that I do for 8 hours while standing! It’s pretty painful now, but as long as I’m alive I can chase my dreams! And I like women, not gays! I’ve done the money to live to do martial arts!”

Horie made his one appearance in the UFC in 2019, where he was defeated by Hakeem Dawodu. He has enjoyed a successful 2021, winning his last three fights in the Rizin Fighting Federation (Rizin FF), a Japanese mixed martial arts league. It’s believed that he is eyeing a return to the UFC.

It’s unclear why he chose to reveal the information now, but many fans were supportive, thanking him for his honesty and saying he’d done nothing to be embarrassed about.

“Forget it and concentrate on your practice,” said one. Another said, “The past is the past!”