Four French farmers become male escorts in this raunchy new soap packed with muscles & masculinity

Image Credit: ‘Escort Boys,’ Amazon Prime Video

If Amazon Prime Video is your streaming platform of choice, chances are you’re aware of The Boys—the bloody and bawdy superhero drama that loves to show skin.

But have you heard of the Escort Boys? No, it’s not another spin-off focused on super-powered sex workers (though we wouldn’t put it past The Boys to go there). It’s actually an original French dramedy series about a group of blue collar bros who decide to become escorts to earn some extra cash.

And, well, we thought you might like to have this series on your radar! Because…. look what it has to offer:

Adapted from an Israeli series called Milk & Honey, Escort Boys is set in the coastal French region of Camarague, where Ben (Guillaume Labbé) has returned home after his father’s passing to tend the family’s bee farm and become his younger sister Charly’s (Marysole Fertard) legal guardian.

After bringing his old friends Ludo (Thibaut Evrard) and Zak (Corentin Fila) by to figure out how to make the farm lucrative, the guys realize they’re going to have a hard time keeping things afloat. But when they discover that employee Mathias (Simon Ehrlacher) has a side-hustle as a hustler, they devise a plan to become escorts and service the locals—in more ways than one.

A rag-tag group of hard-on-their-luck straight male friends banding together for a much more “revealing” line of work? Sounds a bit like The Full Monty, only with much more abs—and sex. We’re sold!

Image Credit: ‘Escort Boys,’ Amazon Prime Video

Released quietly over the holidays on Prime Video, Escort Boys‘ obvious “eye candy” appeal has gradually found an audience around the globe. And it comes at a fascinating time in its home country of France, where there’s been more pushback to Hollywood’s #MeToo movement and a reticence to tell stories that address sexuality and gender power dynamics head-on.

In an interview with Variety, the shows producer’s admit they initially assumed it might only draw in a female audience, but were pleased to discover men watching it, too. And clearly they forgot about the all-important queer male audience!

“I think [American audiences] will be delighted to see four sexy French men,” says producer Charlotte Toledano-Detaille, wondering if Escort Boys will catch on stateside. “Look how popular Lucas Bravo became from his role in Emily In Paris. In Escort Boys, we have four handsome guys and there’s one for every taste.”

Well, she’s certainly not wrong about that! And, from the looks of it, all four of the have no qualms baring it all on camera in the series—thank goodness.

All six episodes of Escort Boys are now streaming on Prime Video in the U.S., with English subtitles and an English dubbed version available for your viewing pleasure.

And while there isn’t currently an English trailer for the series available, we have a feeling you won’t need to know French to enjoy it. You can watch the trailer here, and then scroll down below to see some of the sexiest shots of Escort Boys‘s main quartet of stars:

Guillaume Labbé

Corentin Fila

Thibaut Evrard

Simon Ehrlacher