Fox News’ Lara Logan may have just said the dumbest thing in the network’s history

Fox Nation host Lara Logan appeared in a Fox News segment on Tuesday to talk about Dr. Fauci and the Omicron variant, and however bad you might think it went, it’s so much worse.

Logan compared Dr. Fauci to Josef Mengele, the infamous Nazi whose deranged human experimentation on Jews during the Holocaust earned him the nickname “Angel of Death.”

She also chose the second night of Hanukkah to make the egregious comparison, though she may be very unaware of that.

“This is what people say to me, that [Fauci] doesn’t represent science to them,” she said. “He represents Josef Mengele, Doctor Josef, the the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps and I am talking about people all across the world are saying this.”

All across the world…

Watch the cringe below: