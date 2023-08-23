Franklin Graham (accidentally?) takes pro-prostitution stance in wild rant against “free sex”

Franklin Graham (Photo: Cornstalker, via CC-by-4.0)

Evangelist preacher Franklin Graham has taken aim at San Francisco in his latest Facebook diatribe.

Media reports of shoplifting sprees in the city prompted Graham’s online homily. The CEO of the Gump department store, a downtown fixture, has recently blasted city officials over the local crime situation.

John Chachas paid to publish a full-page open letter in the San Francisco Chronicle to California Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor London Breed. He blasted them for the rise of homelessness in the city and an increase in thievery from downtown stores.

Graham took this as his starting point to criticize the famously liberal city.

“What John Chachas, CEO of a downtown retailer, is pointing out about the situation in San Francisco is right, but he shouldn’t be so surprised. This has been 60 years or more in the making,” Graham said.

“San Francisco has been sliding downhill since the 1960’s when they welcomed free sex, psychedelic drugs, and the anti-establishment subculture—becoming a haven for immorality.”

Graham perhaps meant to say “free love” rather than “free sex”. Or is Graham suggesting paid-for-sex would be preferable to free sex?

“Haven for immorality”

It’s hard to believe that Graham’s “haven for immorality” comment isn’t a swipe at the fact San Francisco has one of the biggest LGBTQ+ populations of any city in the US. Its distinct gay neighborhood around the Castro is famed worldwide.

“What was confined to a few square blocks around Haight-Ashbury now has grown up and moved into City Hall and infected the entire city like a cancer,” Graham continued, before offering his solution.

“This is a spiritual problem, and the only hope for San Francisco is God. If the mayor, the governor, and other leaders would turn to God, He could give them the wisdom and help they need to bring San Francisco back to life.”

Unsurprisingly, many of Graham’s Facebook followers offered support for his message. However, some people questioned his solution.

“That’s a hard reach to say God is not there… God is everywhere,” said one. “In places like San Francisco, we just need to work for universal healthcare that would help the mentally ill and addicted that are on the streets.”

Franklin Graham is fond of taking swipes at the LGBTQ+ community

Graham has often posted messages attacking the LGBTQ+ community. In 2021, he said that celebrating Pride Month was like celebrating murder. He regarded both homosexuality and murder as similarly sinful.

Later that year, he praised North Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor, Mark Robinson.

Robinson found himself in controversy after a video of a speech he gave in a church went viral. Among other things, Robinson took aim at educators in local schools.

“There is no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, or any of that filth.”

Graham praised Robinson for “having the guts to stand up and tell the truth.”

If anyone was still unsure about the reliability of Graham’s moral compass, today he posted a message about Donald Trump.

“The first presidential debate is tonight. A lot of people didn’t vote for Trump because he hurt people’s feelings. Really? I wonder what they think about what’s going on in the White House now…”

Accompanying the message was a photo of a billboard saying, “Trump may have hurt your feelings, but Biden is hurting your family, finance & your freedom.”