Franklin Graham says celebrating Pride Month is like celebrating murder

Preacher Franklin Graham is pleased to see the end of Pride Month. In a weekend posting to his Facebook page, Graham said that being anything other than heterosexual is a sin and that celebrating it is like celebrating murder.
“Gay Pride month has come to an end,” he stated. “This is an entire month set aside to celebrate a lifestyle that God defines as sin. It’s like setting a month aside to celebrate lying, adultery, or murder (which includes abortion), or anything else that God says is sin.
“The Bible also tells us that God hates pride. Shame on the nation that celebrates and glorifies sin. All of us are guilty of sin, which means breaking God’s standards. The Bible says, ‘All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.’ But instead of celebrating and taking pride in our sin, we should come to God, our Creator, in repentance, asking Him to forgive us and cleanse us.
He concluded, “If you are willing to turn from your sin and put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ, God will forgive you and give you a new life. Now that’s something to celebrate!”
Graham, 68, is the son of the late evangelical preacher, Billy Graham. He continues to enjoy a huge following. His posting has had hundreds of thousands of ‘thumbs-up’ or ‘heart’ emojis and prompted 60,000 comments, most of which are simply saying “Amen”. He has 2.3million followers on Twitter and 9.6million on Facebook.
Condemning the lives of LGBTQ is a regular theme for Graham and one that he reliably returns to every few months. In 2016, he condemned the idea of a Stonewall monument as a “monument to Sin.”
He has also spoken out against banning so-called conversion therapy and against same-sex marriage.
Last year, Graham was involved with a temporary hospital facility being set up in Central Park, New York City, to help care for Covid patients. However, volunteers had to sign a ‘morality pledge’ saying they only recognized marriage as, “the exclusive union between one genetic male and one genetic female” before they could be accepted.
12 Comments
Cam
““Gay Pride month has come to an end,” he stated. “This is an entire month set aside to celebrate a lifestyle that God defines as sin.”
No, actually the main thing they use to talk about it being a sin is either from St. Paul, not God, or the other section where they also call getting a tattoo, wearing mixed fiber cloth, and eating shrimp abominations. Meanwhile Christ stated that divorce is a sin.
So until Graham gives a long speech saying that anyone getting a tattoo, a divorce, wearing a cotton-poly blend or eating shrimp/lobster/clams or pork a sinner, we know it’s just all about hate and bigotry and squeezing money out of his followers.
dhmonarch89
ah- what the hell is Christianity if not a celebration of murder? Hell, they even wear a symbol of the murder device- the cross.
Heywood Jablowme
It IS strange. Crucifixion was a routine death penalty device back then. Imagine someone hanging a silver electric chair around their neck. (Dunno how they’d depict a gas chamber as jewelry!)
PerhapsYesNoMaybe
According to Matthew 23 Jesus specifically forbid his followers from having religious leaders, so when is this religious “leader” going to be punished for being a servant of the anti-christ?
Heywood Jablowme
As a kid I went thru a phase where I was concerned that maybe I became gay because the pictures of Jesus at my church were so damn CUTE.
Fahd
For shame! He knows that many of his followers if not he himself have gay children, nephews, nieces, etc. Imagine encouraging people to condemn their children for being who they are. Love will win, but meanwhile we have to put up with false prophets and as*holes like Graham.
Mister P
Making these comments keeps him relevant with his flock. So he makes money off of pride and abortion and murder. Of course, telling people that the Bible is true is the biggest lie he makes money from.
Man About Town
“Crucifixes are sexy because there’s a naked man on them.” — Madonna
Harley
Donating to the Catholic Church supports pedophilia.
barkomatic
Every time he opens his mouth about gay people, Graham justifies and gives life to Pride celebrations.
Winsocki
False Prophet Graham and his love of Anti Christ Trump. funny isn’t it but does so much evil these theocratic zealots of fake Christianity.
Vince
Evangelicals beliefs are based on fear and hate. Fear of death of course and hate for those that are different. Of course for grifters like daddys boy here it makes it so easy to manipulate them.