Franklin Graham says celebrating Pride Month is like celebrating murder

Preacher Franklin Graham is pleased to see the end of Pride Month. In a weekend posting to his Facebook page, Graham said that being anything other than heterosexual is a sin and that celebrating it is like celebrating murder.

“Gay Pride month has come to an end,” he stated. “This is an entire month set aside to celebrate a lifestyle that God defines as sin. It’s like setting a month aside to celebrate lying, adultery, or murder (which includes abortion), or anything else that God says is sin.

“The Bible also tells us that God hates pride. Shame on the nation that celebrates and glorifies sin. All of us are guilty of sin, which means breaking God’s standards. The Bible says, ‘All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.’ But instead of celebrating and taking pride in our sin, we should come to God, our Creator, in repentance, asking Him to forgive us and cleanse us.

He concluded, “If you are willing to turn from your sin and put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ, God will forgive you and give you a new life. Now that’s something to celebrate!”



Graham, 68, is the son of the late evangelical preacher, Billy Graham. He continues to enjoy a huge following. His posting has had hundreds of thousands of ‘thumbs-up’ or ‘heart’ emojis and prompted 60,000 comments, most of which are simply saying “Amen”. He has 2.3million followers on Twitter and 9.6million on Facebook.

Condemning the lives of LGBTQ is a regular theme for Graham and one that he reliably returns to every few months. In 2016, he condemned the idea of a Stonewall monument as a “monument to Sin.”

He has also spoken out against banning so-called conversion therapy and against same-sex marriage.

Last year, Graham was involved with a temporary hospital facility being set up in Central Park, New York City, to help care for Covid patients. However, volunteers had to sign a ‘morality pledge’ saying they only recognized marriage as, “the exclusive union between one genetic male and one genetic female” before they could be accepted.

