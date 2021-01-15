Franklin Graham compares Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to Judas

Franklin Graham has taken to Facebook to blast the ten House Republican lawmakers who sided with Democrats in voting to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time. He even goes as far as to compare them to Judas: the disciple of Jesus who betrayed him for money.

The evangelical preacher, who is known for his efforts to roll back any advancement of LGBTQ rights, posted his diatribe yesterday.

Shame, shame on the ten Republicans who joined with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in impeaching President Trump… Posted by Franklin Graham on Thursday, January 14, 2021

“Shame, shame on the ten Republicans who joined with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in impeaching President Trump yesterday,” he began. “After all that he has done for our country, you would turn your back and betray him so quickly?

He then goes on to say something we can probably all agree upon.

“We have never had a president like him in my lifetime.” However, he then sets out his reasons for saying this.

“He gave us lower taxes, a strong economy, and low unemployment. He made NATO take notice and pay their own way. He had the guts to take on North Korea and meet with their leader personally. He didn’t let China walk all over us. Just his Mideast peace initiatives in the last couple of months deserve a Nobel Peace Prize.”

Yes, he did say he believes Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

“He has defended religious liberty like no president before him, and that matters to all people of faith,” he gushes. “He has worked to bring prison reform and secured our southern border. He defeated the ISIS caliphate in Syria, and he strengthened our military. He was also the most pro-life president we have ever had. But the House Democrats impeached him because they hate him and want to do as much damage as they can. And these ten, from his own party, joined in the feeding frenzy. It makes you wonder what the thirty pieces of silver were that Speaker Pelosi promised for this betrayal.”

Graham does concede that Trump is not without fault.

“President Trump isn’t a perfect person,” he offers – possibly as a contender for understatement of the year. “I don’t support or agree with some of the things the President said and did the last couple of weeks. January 6 was a low point in his presidency.

“We knew he had flaws when he ran for office in 2016. But I, and millions of others, voted for him because of the platform and policies he promised. I still support those. The Democrats have been trying to get rid of the President since the day he took office. What they did yesterday only further divides our nation. I hope President-elect Biden will keep his word and work for unity as he has said.”

The posting has prompted over 50,000 comments and 76,000 shares.

As you may expect, these include those lambasting Graham for his view, such as this one from a fellow man of faith, Re. Dr. Chuck Currie.

“Donald Trump could incite an insurrection against the United States, which results in the death of police officers and civilians, and he wouldn’t lose Franklin Graham. Which, of course, is exactly what has happened.”

Others – presumably MAGA hat wearers – criticized Graham for even suggesting that Trump had anything to do with the storming of the Capitol on January 6.

“He did not insight the riot..his words were march peaceably to the Capitol..lawyers have said you cannot insight a riot by saying something,” said one Sharon Black.

It also led to Franklin Graham trending on Twitter, with some calling his wording “unhinged”.

This full post by @Franklin_Graham comparing the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to Judas is unhinged. Trump’s presidency has served as a CAT scan on white evangelical Christianity in America; much of what’s been revealed is sick and sickening. pic.twitter.com/WqVfAESsle — Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) January 15, 2021

Trump is a pathological lying, deranged, unrepentant, sociopathic, racist, rapist. He racially divided the nation, defended white supremacy, exacerbated a deadly pandemic, caused the deaths of 400K people, incited a deadly insurrection, and you still think he’s ‘God’s chosen?’ https://t.co/XcItsp5Kpj — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 15, 2021

Many pointed out that if Graham was comparing the GOP to Judas, he was indirectly comparing Trump to Jesus, which prompted some derision.

Republicans are comparing Trump to Jesus.Fair enough. Nail him up, if he comes back in three days, I’ll admit I was wrong. — [email protected] [email protected] (@Kirn98557867) January 15, 2021

Just when we all thought the US had finally hit rock bottom. They go lower, when one of their grifting money worshipping god bothering preachers compares Trump to Jesus. The only thing Trump & Jesus have in common is neither of them have a Twitter account. — Felicity Reynolds (@FlickReynolds) January 15, 2021

Some former followers of Graham were also disgusted.

I’m ashamed to have ever been associated in any way with American evangelicalism. It’s just Nationalism with Jesus seasoning. — 💲Tax Sphincter Says What💲 (@swordywordy1) January 14, 2021

Franklin Graham led prayers during Donald Trump’s Inauguration ceremony in 2017, and has been a constant defender of the President during his time in office. Despite his clear admiration of Trump, last week, even he was among those to urge the outgoing President to commit to a smooth transition of power.

“I hope you will quickly invite President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and their spouses to the White House for a meeting to begin the healing and preparation for a smooth transition,” he said in a message to Trump on Facebook. “We are praying for you, Vice President Mike Pence, President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, and our other leaders in Washington.