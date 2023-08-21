Freddie Mercury gets censored, Michael Cimino goes pits out, & Madonna “vogues” for her birthday

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

TRAGIC PASSING: A 66-year-old California clothing store owner was shot and killed after a man took issue with the Pride flag hanging in her boutique. [CNN]

THAT’S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR: A viral video shows Sir Elton John having dinner with Kevin Spacey while being serenaded to “Suspicious Minds” just weeks after the American Beauty actor was found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men. [TMZ]

RU-VOLUTION: MTV and Paramount+ have spilled the tea on the fate of RuPaul’s Drag Race, All Stars, & Untucked. [TVLine]

LIVE TO TELL: Madonna shared gratitude for being alive following her recent hospitalization as she celebrated her 65th birthday in Lisbon “voguing” alongside her children and friends.

MOUSE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: Disney has filed a countersuit against Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis seeking damages after the Florida governor asked to have the initial lawsuit dropped. [NY Post]

CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN: Big Brother and The Challenge: USA star Paulie Calafiore comes out as bisexual. [People]

GAME OVER: Amazon has canceled the very queer TV adaptation of A League of Their Own after previously renewing the series for a second and final season in April. [Variety]

CALL ME: Love, Victor hunk Michael Cimino is giving ’70s himbo meets early Jared Leto vibes in his new shirtless fashion spread.

STAND BACK: Anderson Cooper‘s stalker was sentenced to 30 days in jail after trying to kick down the door to the CNN anchor’s NYC home. [Deadline]

BIRTHDAY SUIT: The New York Times does a deep dive into the gay phenomenon of swapping nude photos with your online acquaintances on your birthday by having some queers explain why they do it. [NY Times]

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST: Queen’s 1978 hit “Fat Bottomed Girls” has been removed from a new release of the band’s Greatest Hits album aimed at younger listeners due to the song’s controversial lyrics. [Billboard]

ROYAL TREAT: Amazon Prime Video released a deleted scene from Red, White & Royal Blue showing Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine working up the sexual tension over ice cream.