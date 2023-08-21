Freddie Mercury gets censored, Michael Cimino goes pits out, & Madonna “vogues” for her birthday

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
TRAGIC PASSING: A 66-year-old California clothing store owner was shot and killed after a man took issue with the Pride flag hanging in her boutique. [CNN]
THAT’S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR: A viral video shows Sir Elton John having dinner with Kevin Spacey while being serenaded to “Suspicious Minds” just weeks after the American Beauty actor was found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men. [TMZ]
RU-VOLUTION: MTV and Paramount+ have spilled the tea on the fate of RuPaul’s Drag Race, All Stars, & Untucked. [TVLine]
LIVE TO TELL: Madonna shared gratitude for being alive following her recent hospitalization as she celebrated her 65th birthday in Lisbon “voguing” alongside her children and friends.
MOUSE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: Disney has filed a countersuit against Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis seeking damages after the Florida governor asked to have the initial lawsuit dropped. [NY Post]
CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN: Big Brother and The Challenge: USA star Paulie Calafiore comes out as bisexual. [People]
GAME OVER: Amazon has canceled the very queer TV adaptation of A League of Their Own after previously renewing the series for a second and final season in April. [Variety]
CALL ME: Love, Victor hunk Michael Cimino is giving ’70s himbo meets early Jared Leto vibes in his new shirtless fashion spread.
STAND BACK: Anderson Cooper‘s stalker was sentenced to 30 days in jail after trying to kick down the door to the CNN anchor’s NYC home. [Deadline]
BIRTHDAY SUIT: The New York Times does a deep dive into the gay phenomenon of swapping nude photos with your online acquaintances on your birthday by having some queers explain why they do it. [NY Times]
ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST: Queen’s 1978 hit “Fat Bottomed Girls” has been removed from a new release of the band’s Greatest Hits album aimed at younger listeners due to the song’s controversial lyrics. [Billboard]
ROYAL TREAT: Amazon Prime Video released a deleted scene from Red, White & Royal Blue showing Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine working up the sexual tension over ice cream.
13 Comments
Gabby
Madonna looks great.
Claytonisahobo
I came to the comments to say the same thing. I hope whatever she was doing to her face she stops, because she looks like herself again.
Fahd
Kevin Spacey is more than likely (imo) worse than just a handsy flirt, but he hasn´t deserved the extreme cancellation or eradication he´s experienced in the last years. Queerty didn´t even have anything about his UK trial, I think. A nice gesture by Sir Elton John, but then again, Rush Limbaugh.
Michael Cimino is definitely young Jared Leto 2.0. Only the birthmarks disstinguish them.
I read the original NY Times article about Birthday Suits, and they made it seem like a widespread phenomenon that been practiced for years. One misses so much relying on Queerty.
Bengali
The “nasty” birthmarks but call them what they are – HAIRY MOLES.
He wants to be Jared Leto but he never will be. A dermatology visit to a qualified dermy could rid him of the face mole that’s often shown with hair growing out of it. I don’t get why celebrities who have protruding moles don’t spend the very small amount of money to get rid of them. It’s not hot. It’s not sexy. It’s not beautiful. Looks like a spider on his face and my tongue feels 4x it’s normal size each time I see it.
4Rjunior
I think Michael Cimino is HOT AF. With that long hair and those hairy armpits. I would love to be licking those armpits. I just loved him in Love Victor.
barryaksarben
Cimino is sexy as is. Im sick of people destroying what makes them unique and beautiful by going under the knife over and over – look at Madonna , she doesn’t even look like herself anymore but when you are unhappy with your looks it shows in how many times you get cut. KEEP the mole its manly and hot
dbmcvey
The woman being murdered in Arrowhead because of the rainbow flag at her store is shocking. This is the result of the extreme hate that has been coming out in conservative discourse for some time now. It’s really shameful and all the politicians, pundits, preachers etc… share responsibility.
abfab
I am so glad that someone, YOU db, posted this! It’s sad, so sad. The POS opened the floodgates for the deranged and mentally ill. It’s been open season ever since. They spew hate every day and from all corners.
I don’t know what to say. Such a beautiful woman.
abfab
I’d like to edit/delete the”mentally ill” bit but it was too late.
tomamundo
Oddly, when I graduated high school I had assumed a better world was in sight. Politicians and preachers and trumpites have made it clear that is not happening.
KellyRobinsonJr
One platform deciding to not sell a particular song to children does not mean Freddie has been censored. Fox News said he was canceled by the WOKE agenda.
JRamonMc
I have to second that. The real woke party is those right wing nut jobs that want everything they don’t like eliminated. Including a mother of 9 killed for being an ally to the LGBTQ community.
dbmcvey
When that song came out it was banned from radio stations in area I grew up. It was cancelled by conservatives.